ASHLAND -- Three-time Kentucky all-state golfer Kate Hanni of Ashland signed with Winthrop University.
Hanni, who said she will major in marketing, twice shot 69 this season, despite a nerve problem in her elbow that affected her swing. The injury didn't deter Hanni, but nothing much does. She is known for her even-keeled, even stoic demeaner on the course. The lack of emotion has benefitted Hanni, helping her avoid the ups and downs in a game known for them.
"It clicked for me," Hanni said of her visit to Winthrop, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. "It felt like home."
Hanni was heavily recruited. When Eagles coach Kasay Gambrell offered a scholarship, Hanni accepted and canceled other scheduled visits.
Hanni helped the Kittens to the region championship as a senior and made the state tournament five consecutive seasons. She said she particularly is thankful to land a scholarship in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that significantly has altered recruiting.
Hanni is known for her prowess on the course and giving heart off it. She began "Birdies 'fore' Bucks," which raised more than $2,000 for The Giving Tree charity which provides Christmas gifts for disadvantaged children. She accepted donations for every birdie she made during the season.
Winthrop finished 8-16 last season and finished ninth in the 11-team Big South Conference.