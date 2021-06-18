ASHLAND — This weekend represented an important time in the college basketball world, and for many student-athletes in the Tri-State.
It was the first weekend for the NCAA’s June scholastic period in which high school athletes could be observed by college coaches at NCAA-certified events.
As the coordinator of the Kentucky-West Virginia Shootout, it also meant Ashland head coach Jason Mays was pulling double-duty.
Whether calling timeouts or answering calls in relation to the event, Mays said the opportunity to host was one he’s looked forward to since the NCAA approved the scholastic period.
“Two years ago, we actually participated and helped organize the event at Collins H.S. over in Shelbyville,” Mays said. “Last year, we wanted to have one, but COVID knocked it all out.
“We’re not going to be the biggest, but we’re hoping to run a very good event to where we can have it for years to come, partnering with West Virginia high schools and the WVSSAC, as well as Ohio, to make it a true Tri-State event.”
The NCAA-certified event features 29 teams — mostly from Kentucky with several from West Virginia, Ohio and even Florida involved, as well. Locally, teams such as Huntington High, Chapmanville, Capital, Scott and South Point took part.
Players from those teams got to show their abilities in front of 30-plus college coaches — most of which were from the Division I level.
It was an opportunity that has not been seen in the Tri-State previously, which is exactly what Mays hoped to provide.
“I’ve always been an ambassador for eastern Kentucky high school basketball,” Mays said. “My family is from there, my wife’s family is from there, but any time a kid wanted to get exposure, they had to go to Lexington, Louisville or somewhere out of state. This brings coaches into our area. It’s a win-win for colleges that don’t get to recruit this area — Appalachia — very often and it’s a win-win for the student-athletes here.
“Really, I don’t think it needs to be a Kentucky-West Virginia shootout. I think it needs to be a Tri-State shootout.”
The strategic positioning of the event makes it desirable for college coaches — many of whom will head to Shelbyville on Saturday to see the final day of the event there.
Coaches in attendance at the event involved Virginia’s Tony Bennett, who came to see commit Isaac McKneely from Poca, and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, who also took in more than six hours of the action on Friday and sat with Marshall assistant Cornelius Jackson during the afternoon session at Ashland Blazer.
The event was spread between four locations — Ashland Blazer High School, Ashland Middle School, Boyd County High School and Boyd County Middle School — which allowed for two days full of action with close proximity for teams who went to separate venues.
In addition to those coaches, several mid-major assistants used the event as an opportunity to scour a lesser-known area in search of talent to help their programs.
Mays, who worked with KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett and the WVSSAC in coordination for the event, said his goal is to expand the event to as many as 50 teams with a goal of getting increased participation from West Virginia schools, who can utilize flex days for the exposure event.
“We’re all learning this together, but we want to figure out how to market this better,” Mays said. “One of the things is that I think West Virginia coaches need to understand how their flex days can be used for it. I know the live period is in July, but they can use flex days for this. I want more West Virginia high schools here.
“Getting that informative message out to them to where they change their off-season to come to events like this is big. There’s no other chance this close for them to get their kids seen by this many coaches. I want to have triple the teams from West Virginia next year.”
While the event had the feel of a big exposure event, Mays said the critical difference between this and AAU exposure events is that all the money goes back toward the kids within the program at event’s end.
“Any profit that comes from this operation goes into our programs here at Ashland Blazer,” Mays said. “You rely on volunteers, you rely on parents and the community support. I’ve always said that Ashland is one of those throwback towns that care about their high school sports teams. We’re showing that.
“It’s a little bit more of a pure event and I think college coaches want to see kids in the offseason playing with his high school team.”