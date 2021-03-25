MOREHEAD, Kentucky – Last year, Ashland’s Cole Villers buried a 60-foot 3-pointer to thwart West Carter’s upset attempt of the undefeated Tomcats.
On Thursday evening, the Comets fell victim to another clutch buzzer-beating 3-pointer that proved to be their undoing against Ashland.
Colin Porter buried a 3-pointer as time expired to force overtime and the Tomcats never trailed again in a 76-69 thriller at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
“I went to (West Carter coach Jeremy Webb) because I think we have a mutual respect for one another,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “I said, ‘I don’t have any words.’ He deserved to beat us last year. He deserved to beat us tonight.
“Hopefully, he understands that is one of the most meaningful things I could tell him because I know the kids in our locker room respect the heck out of those guys. We needed this. We’ll be a better team because of this game tonight.”
With the win, Ashland (19-4) advances to Saturday’s 16th Region Championship for the fourth straight season. Game-time is set for 2 p.m. in Morehead.
Villers had plenty of big shots against the Comets again on Thursday evening, finishing with 35 points, including a 7-of-10 performance from 3-point range.
The unsung hero of the evening may have been Ashland role player Hunter Gillum, who had three steals in the overtime session, including one that led to a three-point play with 15 seconds left that ended West Carter’s upset bid.
“He’s very tough physically, mentally and he’s very, very smart,” Mays said. “People don’t realize how smart Hunter Gillum is. He’s a very intelligent kid. Sometimes, he puts that silly façade on, but inside, he’s very calculated and he knows exactly where he is and how to stay composed in tight moments.”
The scenario that led the game to overtime was wild.
Throughout the second half, it was a battle of Villers and West Carter’s Tyson Webb, who finished with a game-high 36 points in the loss, going back and forth trading buckets.
After Webb gave West Carter a three-point lead with 10 seconds left, the Tomcats looked to get the ball to Villers, but he was covered up by the Comets’ defense.
“We got to our spots late and so I only came off one screen, so I was covered,” Villers said. “Colin went into baller mode and hit his step-back, hesitation 3. When it was in the air, I was just praying. Our prayer was answered. It was a great shot. It was such a back-breaker to them because we had all the momentum.”
With time running down, Porter pulled up for a contested 3-pointer from 24 feet and buried it to send the game to overtime.
It was the first field goal by an Ashland player other than Villers since the 4:00 mark of the third quarter.
“Colin just rose up from the OVC logo and nailed it and sent it to overtime,” Mays said. “This team just finds a way.”
West Carter hung around through three quarters, never letting Ashland get a big run that the Tomcats are accustomed to, then put the Tomcats on the brink by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take its first lead since 2-0.
Porter overcame seven turnovers to score 17 points in the win while Ethan Sellars added 10 in the win for Ashland.
Trevor Callahan had 13 points for West Carter, whose season ended at 13-7.
The matchup came after Ashland defeated West Carter, 75-50, in the regular season.
ASHLAND 19 12 18 14 13 – 76: Porter 17, Sellars 10, Villers 35, Carter 6, Atkins 4, Gillum 4
WEST CARTER 11 16 17 19 6 – 69: Nichols 4, Callahan 13, Sammons 3, Leadingham 8, Webb 36, Jones 5
ROWAN COUNTY 60, BOYD COUNTY 45: Rowan County jumped out to an early lead and limited Boyd County to four first-half field goals in the nightcap on Thursday in Morehead.
Mason Moore finished with 25 points and eight rebounds to lead the Vikings, who will play Ashland in Saturday’s 16th Region Championship. Nathan Goodpaster added 12 points in the win.
The lead got up to 26 points in the second half, but Boyd’s JB Walker hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut it as close as 10 before Rowan County (15-3) closed out the win. Walker led Boyd County with 10 points.
It will be a rematch of an overtime game earlier this season. Ashland topped Rowan County, 68-66, on Feb. 24.
Boyd County hit just one of its first 13 attempts from the floor in falling behind by double-digits early.
The Lions ended their season at 15-10.
ROWAN COUNTY 12 15 16 17 – 60: Maxey 3, Alderman 9, Moore 25, Goodpaaster 12, Todd 6, Collins 3, Justice 2
BOYD COUNTY 4 6 13 22 – 45: Webb 2, Newsome 2, DeBoard 5, Gibbs 4, Ellis 3, Hicks 3, McNeil 8, Cumpton 6, Jackson 2, Walker 10