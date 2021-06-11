LEXINGTON -- Several local student-athletes performed well Thursday and Friday at the Kentucky state track and field meet at the University of Kentucky.
In Class AA, Ashland's Emma Latherow won the state title in the girls discus. Tomcat Thomas Skaggs won the boys pole vault. Boyd County's Sophia Newsome finished second in the 800. Greenup County's Trenton Hannah was third in the boys discus. Boyd County's boys 4x800 relay team placed third and the Lions' girls 4x800 squad finished fourth.
In Class A, Raceland seventh-grader (middle schoolers can compete at the high school level in Kentucky) Sophia Maynard finished third in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.04 and fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.29. Marshall University signee Krista Perry of Morgan County won the 100 hurdles in a state-record 14.52 seconds.
The Rams' Hunter Correll threw the discus a school-record 145 feet, 11 inches, good for second. Will Nichols was fifth in the long jump, going 20-1, seventh in the 110 hurdles in 16.26 and eighth in the 300 hurdles in 42.31.