HUNTINGTON — Technically, the Kentucky boys basketball season is still in flux with the KHSAA having not made a decision on its Sweet 16 Tournament, yet.
Still, they didn’t need to finish the state tournament to decide who they thought Kentucky’s Coach of the Year should be.
In the end, there was only one candidate who stood out above the rest — Ashland head coach Jason Mays.
Mays led Ashland to a 33-0 record and fellow coaches took note, voting him as the Louisville Courier-Journal’s Kentucky Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, as released this week.
Mays sent out a social media post, thanking those involved on Saturday afternoon.
“I want to say thank you to the Courier-Journal — Jason Frakes and the sports staff there for awarding our staff the Coach of the Year award in Kentucky...,” Mays said. “Thank you for the coaches that voted. This is a player award. If you have players, you are going to win games. We had good players this year and we continue to have good players moving forward.”
In just his second year with the team, Mays led Ashland to a No. 2 ranking in the state and an undefeated record, which included a dominant stretch in the 16th Region Tournament where they raced to the championship by an average margin of nearly 20 points per game.
Ashland was set to meet Elizabethtown in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena before the coronavirus outbreak shut down sports a month ago.
Mays is only the third coach in Ashland history to earn the award, joining George Conley and Bob Wright, who won the honor in 1953 and 1961 respectively.
The framework for Mays’ system included getting long-range shots up with frequency and pushing the pace when able.
He also had some talented leaders on the floor that enabled that system to work well within the Tomcats’ framework.
The undefeated Tomcats were led by sophomore Cole Villers, who averaged 17.1 points per game and earned himself national notoriety earlier this season when he nailed a 60-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer at West Carter to keep Ashland’s perfect season in tact. The play was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 list.
In addition to Villers, freshman guard Colin Porter was an Honorable Mention selection after averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Ethan Hudson also averaged 13.7 points per game while Ethan Sellars added 10 points per night for the well-balanced Tomcats, who shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range in the 2019-20 season.
Of those four scorers in double-figures, Hudson is the team’s lone senior, meaning the bulk of scoring is back for the future of Ashland basketball.
“To our players, thank you for your dedication, thank you for your efforts,” Mays said. “I love you and I am proud of you. I consider it a blessing to coach at Ashland Blazer. I consider it a blessing to be a Tomcat. My family and I thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal contributed to this story.