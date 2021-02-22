The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- In addition to consistently serving as an anchor swimmer for Shawnee State University throughout the first year of the program, Kenzie Pennington was named a Mid-South Conference Champions of Character representative on Wednesday.

A former Ashland High School standout, Pennington won two Mid-South Conference Swimmer of the Week honors (Oct. 26 and Jan. 18) and earned third-team All-MSC honors in the 200 yard breaststroke at the season-ending league championships in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Pennington, a senior, also posted a fourth-place showing and a NAIA provisional time in the 100 yard breaststroke the night prior -- meaning that Pennington would've qualified for NAIA National Tournament competition as an individual in both breaststroke events if not for the cancellation of the NAIA National Championships due to COVID-19 host site concerns.

