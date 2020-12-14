Ashland running back Keontae Pittman is the Kentucky Class AAA high school football player of the year.
Pittman, a senior committed to Army, has carried 139 times for 1,304 yards and 21 touchdowns in 10 games. He also caught three passes for 67 yards to help the Tomcats (10-0) to the state championship game at 11 a.m. Friday vs. Elizabethtown (12-0) at Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field in Lexington.
"I'm so proud of him and everything he's accomplished," Ashland running back coach/defensive coordinator Chad Tackett said. "Such a great player and young man."
Pittman shared credit for the award.
"The offensive line blocked its butt off," Pittman said.
Ashland's football team is seeking donations to make the trip to the championship game. The team, with more than 100 players on the roster, will stay in a hotel Friday night.
Because of COVID-19, attendance has been limited, cutting into the Tomcats' budget. Checks may be made to Ashland Athletic Dept., in care of Donna Suttle, 1520 Lexington Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Donations also are accepted via https://venmo.com/code? with a user ID of 2786678817161216276, or via PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/thehoneybelle.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Fairland wide receiver Gavin Hunt and quarterback Max Ward received scholarship offers from Kentucky Christian University.
Georgetown College offered Russell running back Nathan Conley, whose brother Nick plays there. Hillsdale College offered Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere. Belfry offensive lineman Aiden Smith committed to Union (Ky.) College.
Huntington High tight end Eli Archer picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Akron and a scholarship offer from the University of Charleston. Spring Valley running back Cole Diamond was offered by Marietta College. South Charleston wide receiver Donavin Davis received a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia University.
Ironton offensive lineman Matt Davis received an offer from Otterbein University. Wheelersburg safety Gage Adkins picked up an offer from St. Ambrose. Eastern-Meigs softball star Tessa Rockhold signed with the University of Rio Grande.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairland's boys basketball team's 54-53 loss to Fort Frye Friday was the first at home for the Dragons since a 79-62 setback to Trotwood-Madison on Dec. 12, 2015.
The Cincinnati Bengals named Ironton's Trevon Pendleton their Ohio high school coach of the year. Allison Basye of Huntington-Ross set a school single-game record with 43 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career last week.