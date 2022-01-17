ASHLAND — The public address announcer in Ashland High School’s Anderson Gym announced basketball player Colin Porter as a senior Saturday night, causing some in the crowd to murmur.
Ashland’s first-team all-stater was a junior all season before the Tomcats’ game with Huntington. Porter, though, reclassified as a senior so he could begin his college career at Liberty University one season earlier than originally planned. Porter committed to the Flames in October.
“Some said that was too early to make a commitment of that magnitude,” Porter said, referring to people who thought he should wait until his senior season and potentially go to a larger program. “The people who know me best, though, know that Liberty is the right place for me.”
Porter, 18, is a Christian and said that was important to him in his selection of the Baptist college in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Porter owned scholarship offers from Akron, Lipscomb, Marshall, Morehead State, Radford, Western Carolina and Western Kentucky. He averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 rebounds last season and shot 39.8% from 3-point range. This season the 5-foot-11, 160-pound point guard averages 17.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 33.8% from long range.
Liberty coach Ritchie McKay approached Porter and Ashland coach Jason Mays about the possibility of reclassifying to the Class of 2022. Porter said he was against the idea at first, but warmed to it as he considered the implications.
“[Ashland] has meant so much to me and my family,” Porter said. “It didn’t feel normal to leave early, but I prayed and felt at peace with the decision. I believe God presented this opportunity to me and it’s the right decision for me as a student, an athlete and, most importantly, a young man devoted to Christ.”
While Tomcats opponents might rejoice at the thought of Porter leaving a year early, Mays said he’s not disappointed to lose one of his key players. Mays said he and Porter, who owns a 4.0 grade-point average, thoroughly researched the possibility and consulted counselors at Ashland and Liberty before a decision was made.
“This decision is what’s best for Colin,” Mays said. “A decision like this, it doesn’t happen often. At Ashland, though, we embrace what is best for the students.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
