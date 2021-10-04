Ashland guard Colin Porter shoots against Rowan County as the Vikings' Nathan Goodpaster looks on during the Kentucky 16th Region high school basketball tournament March 27 at Morehead State's Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
ASHLAND -- Ashland High School basketball star Colin Porter committed to Liberty University.
Flames coach Ritchie McKay offered the 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior point guard a scholarship in June. Porter accepted during a visit to the Lynchburg, Virginia, school on Sunday. He chose Liberty over offers from Marshall, Akron, Morehead State, Lipscomb, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky and Radford, among others.
Ashland coach Jason Mays said he is thrilled for Porter and not surprised the standout guard chose a Christian university.
"We went 33-0 with Colin as a freshman points guard, then 22-5 and made the Final Four with him as a sophomore," Mays said. "He led his AAU team to the national championship game this past summer. Most importantly, he tries to love others as Christ loves him."
Last season, Porter averaged 16.7 points, 6.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game to help the Tomcats to a 22-5 record, a 16th Region championship and the semifinals of the Sweet 16, where they lost to state champion Fort Thomas Highlands.
As a freshman, Porter led Ashland to a 33-0 record and the 16th Region title before the state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
