ASHLAND, Ky. — Ethan Sellers put on a shooting clinic in the third period by scoring 13 points to power Ashland past Boyd County 82-63 Thursday night in the 64th District championship game at a packed Andersen gym.
Sellers, who sat much of the first half with foul trouble, and running mate Colin Porter combined for 20 of Ashland’s 26 points in the breakaway third period for the Tomcats (23-5).
Ashland now goes to the 16th Region tournament as the top seed next week at Johnson Arena in Morehead. The Lions (21-7) advance as the district runner-up. Pairings will be announced Saturday after a draw.
“I could feel it,” Sellers said of the third-quarter burst. “Hit the dribble pull up and got my rhythm going. If you don’t score, we have other people open.”
Ashland coach Jason Mays was happy with the win, but not with the way the team performed after Porter got a cramp in the fourth period and went out.
“Wanted a pretty ending, got an ugly ending,” Mays said. “We’ve had so much adversity this year. People have not seen it. We didn’t execute at the end like I wanted.”
One downer is not having senior Cole Villers, who is injured. The Tomcats hope to have him back at the regional.
One point Mays did like is limiting Boyd County’s 3-point shooting. The Lions made just 2 of 17 compared to 9 of 24 for the home team.
“Hold them to less than three is big,” Mays said. “Randy (coach Randy Anderson) has them playing a lot better.”
“They play exceptionally high. They scouted us well,” Anderson said. “We can’t quit after the first cut.”
Sellers said he felt the cramp coming on.
“Felt it on the drive,” he said. “Porter was really on. When he scores he makes it easy for all of us.”
Ashland had five players in double figures. Sellars led with 21 and Porter 18 for a combined 39 points.
Zander Carter and Tucker Conway had 13 each and Ryan Atkins 12. Sellers hit 7 of 11 shots, including four 3-pointers.
“They shot exceptional all night,” Anderson said. “We didn’t crowd them enough. They hit some with pressure. That’s what they’ve lived on the last two or three years. They do and run as a team. When they get the hot hand, watch out.”
“We’ve prepared for this,” Mays said. “We’ve prepared for this. We need to get Cole (Villers) back.”
Jason Ellis led Boyd County with 23 points and Rheyce Deboard finished with 15.
In the regular season, Ashland handed the Lions their two district defeats.
“Tough to beat a team three times,” Porter said. “Keep practicing hard, grinding. It’s win or go home now. We have to act like a championship team.”
Anderson now has to get the Lions ready for the regional.
“Single elimination now,” Anderson said.
BOYD COUNTY 13 11 18 21 — 63: Hicks 8, Ellis 23, Deboard 15, Spurlock 6, G. Taylor 8, Holbrook 3.
ASHLAND 21 14 26 21 — 82: Atkins 12, Sellars 21, Conway 13, Carter 13, Porter 18, Adkins 6.