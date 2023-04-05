HUNTINGTON — As a former running backs coach, it would unlike Charles Huff to be found without a room full of weapons.
That’s the reality the Marshall football team finds itself in again as it begins a new season with a fully healthy Rasheen Ali and a handful of names that will fill in the depth chart behind him.
Ali was sidelined for the first 10 games of last season while recovering from a knee injury suffered in fall practice. He appeared in the final two games of the regular season and the bowl game but was never at full health in 2022.
Then came Khalan Laborn, who transferred to Marshall ahead of last season and quickly became the workhorse in Ali’s place, steadying the offense for most of the season behind a young quarterback.
This spring, Ali is back to full health and ready to make up for lost time.
“My knee feels great. I feel faster and stronger than I ever have, honestly,” Ali said. “Coming back, you work so hard and do so much. I’ve put in three years of work on one leg in like four months so I feel a lot stronger.”
While it can be expected that Ali will handle the majority of reps this coming season if he remains healthy, there are others that aren’t content to stay in the shadows.
AJ Turner played in eight games last season but saw limited touches, carrying the ball 17 times for 100 yards and catching four passes for 21 yards and touchdown. Isaiah Gordon carried twice in three appearances and Maurice Jones, nicknamed "Smoke," saw action in one contest.
Those three backs are back and primed to contend for playing time, along with Ethan Payne, behind Ali.
(AJ) is one of the younger guys I speak of when I say they played a little bit, had a limited role, but got a chance to experience (college football),” Huff said. “Isaiah Gordon is another guy who was right on the edge, was in the travel group but didn’t play as much.”
But then there’s Jones, who impressed coaches on the scout team last season and perhaps improved more than anyone in the group during the offseason.
“Smoke is really impressive. When you on the scout team you’re going against the first team defense but usually don’t have the first offense with you. They beat you up down there, they truly help you to develop and he’s done a really good job,” Huff said.
“His ability and shiftiness is going to create a lane for him. Is he a 40-carry guy like (Khalan) Laborn, I don’t know, but he’s got good lateral movement, change of direction that I think can help us.”
It’s not often that a team in college football can graduate a 1,500-yard rusher (Khalan Laborn) who led the Sun Belt Conference in rushing yards and touchdowns the previous year and feel just as confident entering the next season, but that is seemingly where the Herd is.
Healthy and fully loaded.
“It helps having twenty-two,” offensive coordinator Clint Trickett said, referring to the jersey number worn by Rasheen Ali. “Having him back helped (last year) even if he wasn’t at one hundred percent, just having the body there helped.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
