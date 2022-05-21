CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Steven Ater expected Chesapeake to ask if he was interested in returning to his high school alma mater as head boys basketball coach.
Ater, though, said he didn’t expect to take the job.
“It wasn’t the plan my wife and I started off with,” said Ater, who agreed to leave powerhouse Wheelersburg for tradition-rich Chesapeake. “It’s humbling. It was God’s plan and too good an opportunity to say no to.”
Ater starred for the Panthers under legendary coach Norm Persin from 1994 through 1998, then was an assistant to highly successful Ryan Davis before later coaching at South Webster, then Wheelersburg. Davis left after 15 seasons and a 231-118 record to take over at Bloom-Carroll, another strong program.
Of course, Chesapeake would call Ater, who has a 236-84 record. His last win with Wheelersburg was 64-47 over the Panthers in the district finals. Leaving the Pirates for Chesapeake, however, was akin to switching from the Celtics to the Lakers.
“We were established here,” Ater said of the ‘Burg. “We have two kids in school. Wheelersburg is a great place. It’s a really tough place to leave, but God is leading us. People ask ‘how are you leaving that place?’ I don’t know, but I’m a servant, and I’ve been led to serve God at Chesapeake. It’s a leap of faith leaving such a program and a really good place.”
Ater then switched from looking back at Wheelersburg to Chesapeake. He praised Davis and Persin and said following one would be difficult enough, but both will be a monumental challenge. Persin went 766-214 in his career an won a state championship at Oak Hill. Davis took the Panthers to the Final Four.
“They’re not getting a better coach,” Ater said, comparing himself to Davis. “Ryan Davis is a brilliant coach and a better person. He’s unbelievable. Chesapeake wouldn’t have this success without him. I can’t tell you the respect I have for him. Coach Persin and Coach Davis are tremendous mentors and role models. To be asked to fill their shoes is humbling. There’s a lot of nervousness in that.”
Chesapeake fans said they were thrilled by the choice of Ater to lead one of the premier programs in Ohio and the Tri-State.
“This is a fantastic choice for our next high school basketball coach,” Tom Curry said.
Teresa Huff Copley said she and her family will miss Davis and his family, but are excited about Ater.
“We welcome Coach Ater and his family and are excited to see what the next chapter of Chesapeake basketball brings our way,” she said.
Greg Elmore, a fixture at Panthers games for decades, said he too will miss Davis, but is excited for Ater. Several other fans described the hiring as “awesome.”
Kerry Tutt said one great coach is replacing another.
“I’m going to miss Ryan, but so glad we were able to get Steven,” Tutt said. “I don’t think we could’ve gotten anyone better.”
Ater said he appreciated the sentiments. He then turned toward the future. Ater leaves the rugged Southern Ohio Conference for the equally as tough Ohio Valley Conference, which sent three teams — Chesapeake, Fairland and South Point — to the district finals last season.
“The teams in the OVC are talented and well coached,” Ater said. “We played a few of them in non-conference games at Wheelersburg.”
Ater said he smiled as he saw familiar face after familiar face during his recent visits to Chesapeake.
“We’re coming to a really good place,” Ater said. “Mr. (Superintendent Doug) Hale, Mr. (Principal Greg) Sullivan and Mr. (Athletic Director Tyler) Marcum are great people. I’m excited about the direction the school district is headed, not just the basketball program.”