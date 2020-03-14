HUNTINGTON — Aiden Porter was supposed to be experiencing butterflies.
The Fairland High School sophomore figured to be hyped with anticipation for his Dragons basketball team (24-2), ranked sixth in Ohio Division III, taking on top-ranked Harvest Prep (23-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Elite Eight at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in Athens.
The coronavirus changed that. Nationwide postponements and cancellations have halted nearly every sporting event scheduled the next two weeks or more.
“I’ve never felt this hurt and saddened in my life,” said Porter, who scored 28 points in a 68-58 victory over Ridgeway on Wednesday in the regional semifinals to propel Fairland within one game of the state tournament. “I can’t even sleep. This isn’t right or fair at all.”
Porter’s sentiments were widespread. Student-athletes and coaches said they understood the need for caution but several wondered if postponements of state and regional tournaments, as well as spring sports, in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky might be an overreaction to a virus that reportedly has killed fewer than 50 people in the United States.
“So after all of the hours we have spent in the weight room, hitting building or on the field to showcase how hard we have worked, basically (it all is for nothing),” said baseball player Austin Dearing of West Virginia Class AAA state champion Hurricane.
Carmen Miller-Scott traveled to Jefferson City, Tennessee, Thursday to watch her daughter, Taylor, play softball for Carson-Newman University. Little did she know she was watching the senior and former Spring Valley High School star’s last game.
“My heart hurt for Tay and for our other three seniors,” Miller-Scott said.
Former Huntington High softball standout Camryn Michallas, a softball third baseman at Gulf Coast Junior College in Panama City, Florida, said she feels for those seniors who might never again don a uniform.
“My heart is really broken for all the athletes who played their last games without even knowing what they’ve put their lives into was going to be taken away from them,” Michallas said. “Never take anything for granted.”
Former Ironton basketball star Lexi Wise, a sophomore on the Glenville State College women’s basketball team, expressed sentiments similar to Michallas’. Wise also offered advice for athletes when they return to competition.
“Take nothing for granted,” Wise said. “Play like everything is on the line. We truly never know when it all could be taken away from us.”
Wise said seeing her senior teammates miss an opportunity to play in the NCAA Division II national tournament was difficult.
“I’m so heartbroken for our seniors and all my other friends who play sports all over the world,” Wise said. “We did something special and were destined to do so much more. But I guess we’ll never know.”
Wise’s former Ironton teammate, James Madison senior Lexie Barrier, said she was heartbroken to see her season abruptly end. The Dukes (21-4) likely would have qualified for, and been a high seed in, the NCAA women’s tournament, which has been canceled.
“It’s heartbreaking that everything you work so hard for is suddenly unreachable,” Barrier said. “I’m in shock, but I’m just so grateful for this amazing experience.”
Huntington St. Joe girls basketball player Laney Whitmore took a more whimsical approach to the state tournament being postponed. The Irish (22-1) were the top seed in Class A.
“I don’t care if I have to play in a one-piece astronaut suit; I just want to play ball,” Whitmore said.