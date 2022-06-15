HUNTINGTON — In order to get somewhere, there has to be a plan.
That’s the approach Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears and the athletic department are taking with their “wishlist” of projects listed under the Capital Expenditure Projects for fiscal years 2023-28.
“People have to understand what you’re thinking about trying to accomplish so you put it on a list, give it an estimated cost, and there’s this expectation in athletics that we can fundraise for it — and I agree with that expectation,” Spears said.
While no major athletics projects are up for approval this time around, there is expected to be a discussion about future projects for a number of athletic facilities at Marshall.
Those include a baseball facility, upgrades and installation of new video boards for football, soccer and softball as well as a handful of desired improvements to existing facilities such as the Cam Henderson Center.
According to documents, the baseball stadium is the oldest of all projects listed, with a start date of August 2020 and projected end date of February 2024.
The clock is ticking for the December 2024 deadline given to the university to receive $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the City of Huntington for the project
Of immediate urgency are new video boards for the football stadium, soccer stadium and softball complex in accordance to video streaming regulations for the Sun Belt Conference, which Marshall will join July 1.
“You have three or four cameras now that will essentially be required in order to give accurate replay. We don’t want to make mistakes, we want to make sure that when a play is called on the field or on the court that it’s accurate, and they need the technology, the video replay to do that,” Spears said.
It has as much to do with fan experience, he said, as it does regulations for the Sun Belt, especially in the facilities that don’t have them. The total cost for the video board improvements comes in around $8 million.
“If you’re going to run the fiber and install the cameras, you better have a video board that you can play it on. Otherwise, people watching at home see it but people at the venue don’t,” Spears said.
The soccer and softball fields currently do not have video boards, and the video boards installed at Joan C. Edwards Stadium have “exhausted their life expectancy,” athletic officials say.
Among other “wishlist” items for the football stadium are $9 million bathroom renovations, concession renovations and concourse gate expansion, as well as a laundry list of continued upgrades for the Fred and Christine Shewey Athletics Building.
Several potential projects are listed for the Cam Henderson Center including exterior repairs to the concrete and drainage system, fiberglass wall replacement, replacement of the south side roof and concession stand renovations. The Henderson Center was built in 1981.
The Marshall University Board of Governors will meet Thursday, which includes an Athletics Committee meeting that precedes the main meeting.
During the Athletics Committee meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., the governing body will receive an update on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, compliance reports and updates from the athletic teams that have wrapped up competition for the academic year.
After the committee meets, a summary will be reported to the Board of Governors later that morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.