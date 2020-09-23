HUNTINGTON — Brad Lambert couldn’t let one of his players one-up him.
Marshall University linebacker Tavante Beckett was named national defensive player of the week on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Thundering Herd defensive coordinator Brad Lambert claimed a similar honor.
Athlon Sports named the Marshall assistant its defensive coordinator of the week in honor of the Herd’s performance in a 17-7 victory over then No. 23 Appalachian State on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“Appalachian State’s offense averaged 38.8 points a game last season and posted 35 in the opener against Charlotte,” Athlon writer Steven Lassan wrote. “However, Marshall’s defense had other plans for the Mountaineers on Saturday. The Thundering Herd allowed just seven points and limited the Appalachian State offense to just 5.1 yards a snap in a 17-7 victory. Lambert’s group held the Mountaineers to just 96 yards on the ground, recorded three sacks and forced two turnovers inside of the red zone.”
Marshall held the Mountaineers to their lowest rushing performance in six seasons.
Lambert deflected credit to Marshall’s players and fellow coaches.
“It’s a tribute to the kids and the staff,” Lambert said. “The kids are doing a really good job and are easy to coach and our coaching staff is great.”
Lambert was an assistant at Marshall from 1990 through 1995 during the Herd’s days in the Southern Conference when Appalachian State was a league rival.
“It reminded me of one of those ‘90s games,” Lambert said. “It was always two good teams going at it. Our first two games have brought back memories. Eastern Kentucky was always highly ranked, Appalachian State was highly ranked and we were highly ranked.”
Lambert said he knew his defense would be tested by a talented Mountaineers squad led by offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, a former Marshall quarterback and assistant and a close friend.
“That makes it tough,” Lambert said of coaching against a friend. “That’s the first time we’ve coached against each other. Tony’s a really good get for App. He’s a quality, quality man. I hate coaching against friends and I knew with Tony we’d have our hands full.”
