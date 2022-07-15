Marshall head coach Charles Huff talks with players during a timeout as the Herd takes on Florida International during an NCAA football game on Oct. 30, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — As the 2022 college football season nears, Marshall football coach Charles Huff continues to add talent via the transfer portal with the start of fall practice just weeks away.
Joining an ever-growing list of newcomers for the Thundering Herd is Damion Barber, a graduate transfer from Austin Peay, who announced his decision to join the Marshall football team last week.
Barber reunites with Huff after their paths first crossed at Penn State while Huff was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach from 2014-2017. Barber arrived in Happy Valley as a freshman in Huff’s final year with the Nittany Lions.
“My first year, I was on the scout team so that’s how I built my relationship with him,” Barber said.
From there, each took a different path to Huntington. For Huff, it included stops at Mississippi State and Alabama where he was on staff as an assistant at both schools.
Current Marshall defensive graduate assistant Torrence Brown was a former teammate of Barber’s, adding to the connections he had with the Herd.
“I try to keep ties with those guys and built our relationship as much as I could while I was there because you never know what could happen in the future,” Barber added.
Huntington will be the third and final stop of Barber’s collegiate career. As a redshirt sophomore for the Nittany Lions in 2019, Barber appeared in eight games. The defensive end is listed at 6-foot-3 inches tall and 290 pounds.
Ahead of the 2020 season, Barber announced his decision to transfer to Austin Peay University where he spent the next two seasons. As a redshirt senior in 2021, he played in 10 games and made two starts for the Governors, finishing the season with 13 tackles and two blocked kicks.
In joining the Thundering Herd, Barber reconnects with two former teammates, both on the defensive side of the ball.
Sixth-year senior safety Isaiah Norman is gearing up for his first season with Marshall after transferring from Austin Peay in the offseason and defensive lineman TyQaze Leggs left the Governors ahead of the 2021 season following the conclusion of his freshman season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
