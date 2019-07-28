The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Barboursville's 10-12 softball team found its rhythm on Saturday to stay alive in the Little League Softball Southeastern Region Tournament.
The West Virginia state champions used strong play in all phases to earn a 4-1 win over McLean (Virginia) on Saturday evening in Warner Robins, Georgia.
With the win, Barboursville advances to meet Windermere (Florida) in the losers bracket semifinals at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Barboursville never trailed in the contest, but had to fight off a pair of late rally attempts from McLean to earn the win.
McLean loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but Quinn Ballengee got a strikeout to end the exciting battle of border rivals.
Ballengee finished with six strikeouts on the day - three coming in the sixth to preserve the win.
Offensively, Addison Perdue was the catalyst for Barboursville, finishing 3 for 3 with a pair of triples and two runs scored in the win.
After McLean scored to cut the game to a one-run affair, Perdue led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple and scored on a groundout by Ballengee to restore a two-run lead.
Nicole Harris, who walked after Perdue's triple, later scored on a passed ball to provide more insurance for Ballengee in the circle.
Barboursville, who lost 3-2 to defending region champion Daniel Boone (Tennessee) on Friday, found an offensive rhythm on Saturday, pounding out seven hits in the contest.
In addition to Perdue, Olivia Bell finished with two hits also.
Barboursville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and added another run in the third with the top of the lineup doing the damage each time at the plate.
Reese Mamajek, who also pitched for McLean, had a double in the loss.
VIRGINIA 000 010 - 1 4 1
WEST VIRGINIA 101 02x - 4 7 2