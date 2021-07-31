HUNTINGTON — Just a dozen years ago, Marshall strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford had no visions of a career in college athletics.
At 28-years-old, Ashford had a business administration degree from Auburn and was a construction project manager in Alabama.
The 2009 housing market crash flipped Ashford’s world upside down, though.
“When the housing market crashed, obviously construction took a huge hit,” Ashford said. “I got laid off and I always say that was God doing for me what I couldn’t do for myself because I’ve got too much pride to quit. I didn’t have a choice at that point.”
After being laid off, Ashford did the only thing he knew to do: pick up the pieces and rebuild.
From there, Ashford’s focus went toward personal strength training, a passion that led him into his next career path.
Two years later, at the age of 30, Ashford decided to get his Masters degree from the University of Alabama in human performance.
Upon his arrival, Ashford went to current Georgia and former University of Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran — one of the nation’s most respected names within the field — with a humble request.
“I told Scott Cochran when I got there, ‘I’ve had a job since I was 13. I’m used to working and I don’t start class until 6 p.m. I need something to do all day long and I want to learn from the best. I’ll scrub toilets if that’s what you want me to do. I just want to learn and be around this,’” Ashford said of the conversation.
