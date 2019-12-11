HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s boys basketball team will take to the court Thursday at the school’s Lucas-Archer Gymnasium against the Wayne Pioneers for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff that will mark the return of one of its better players.
Junior forward Amare Smith will see his first game action for head coach Ty Holmes’ team since Smith’s freshman year. That was when the Highlanders were still under the guidance of Ron Hess, who retired as coach following that season.
Smith tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a non-team workout in August 2018 and missed his sophomore season, Holmes’ first at the helm.
“Last year was pretty much a whole new team, but we got some guys with experience, and it doesn’t hurt to have Amare Smith back after his injury last year,” Holmes said. “He’s worked hard with therapy, he’s worked hard with training getting his knee stronger and more healthy. He’s moving a lot better. He’s a hard worker, so I knew he’d be back strong.
“He’ll be a big help to us this year.”
Smith underwent surgery soon after the injury and then began about eight months of physical therapy, which included Huntington’s 2018-19 basketball season that ended with a 68-60 loss to Spring Valley in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 semifinals.
“Those were some tough times, just getting up and it hurt all the time,” said Smith. “When I first woke up it was pretty disgusting when I saw it. I had surgery on Aug. 10, started physical therapy two weeks later.
“This summer got back with AAU team.”
Smith said he played through the AAU season this past summer with no limitations and said his knee is better than it was before.
“I can jump higher and move quicker,” Smith said. “No afterthoughts about it.”
Smith said his goals for this year are to follow up the Class AAA second-team all-state nod he received his freshman year by making first team this year. He said he also wants to get the Highlanders to the state tournament.
Smith is in the starting five along with newcomers Noah Waynick, Joe Patterson and Eli Archer. Torin Lochow sewed up the other starting position and returns from last season’s Huntington squad.
“We got a good group of athletes and a good group of hard workers,” Holmes said. “I am enjoying the practices and the kids that I have work extremely hard and they want to be around each other. That helps out a lot.”
Holmes said his players spent the preseason working on their shooting, an aspect of the game they will have to continue working on as the season progresses.
With Smith and the addition of Archer, rebounding will be one of the team’s strengths, as will the athleticism of the rest of the squad.
“We’ve got a good athletic, long group,” Holmes said. “We’re going to press, we’re going to run. I think it’s going to be an exciting year for us.”
Lochow, one of four seniors on this Huntington team, likes the makeup of this year’s squad.
“The group of kids we have this year is hardworking,” the senior guard said. “Every day in practice we go as hard as we can. We’re going to states this year.”