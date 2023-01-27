The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221128 mu soccer 14.jpg
Marshall takes on Indiana during the third round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Jerry Yeagley Field in Bloomington, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After winning the College Spring League last season, the Marshall men's soccer team will try and defend that title in 2023.

The fourth annual tournament again features an eight-team field, split up into North and South divisions. The Herd will play three exhibition matches in pool play, opening with one at home and playing the final two on the road. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

