HUNTINGTON — When asked who had more rushing yards against Norfolk State last week, Marshall running backs Khalan Laborn and Ethan Payne pointed to each other, convinced that his counterpart had outdone him.

Payne couldn't believe the answer when he was told he outrushed Laborn by 11 yards, but who ended up ahead didn't matter as much as what the duo was able to do in a dominant 55-3 win over Norfolk State, as each turned in his first 100-yard game with the Thundering Herd.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

