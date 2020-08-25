I was relaxing in my easy chair — I know that is such a dad-sounding thing to say — when my neighbor’s dog started to bark loudly.
It wasn’t a normal-sounding bark or a bark I had heard before from the dog. Also, the dog was in my back yard at night which I found very odd. As I listened, it hit me. The chopping bark was familiar and a sound I have heard around hunting dogs that have treed their quarry and want the whole world to know that have done so.
I flipped on the back porch light and, yup, I was right. The dog was barking at our state animal — the black bear. I am not certain when it was selected by a poll of students, teachers and sportsmen conducted by the Division of Natural Resources in 1954-55 that the back-porch kind of bear is what they had in mind. Nonetheless, I asked the bear to go away loudly and he did and the neighbor dog ran back home thankful the situation ended well.
The situation was completely my fault. I live in a town that has bears around at certain times of the year and I knew better than to leave pet food out overnight where a passing bear could grab a quick snack. They are generally a springtime visitor when they leave the den and are hungry, or again when the young males are trying to find their place in this world after leaving mom’s side and typically taper off after the blackberries ripen and then again once the trees mature and drop their mast to the forest floor. The bear encounter I had must have between those times and the black, fuzzy critter was in search of a new food source.
I found this reference in a “Living with Black Bears in West Virginia” pamphlet and thought it may be timely for sharing it in case you happen to live in bear country. The Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies has developed an educational campaign to teach people how to live responsibly with black bears:
- Never feed or approach bears. Feeding bears (intentionally or unintentionally) trains them to approach homes and people for more food. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs! In West Virginia, it is illegal to feed or bait bears.
- Secure food, garbage and recycling. Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food or garbage.
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Birdseed and other grains have a high calorie content, making them very attractive to bears. The best way to avoid conflicts with bears is to remove feeders.
- Never leave pet food out. Feed outdoor pets portion sizes that will be completely eaten during each meal, and then remove leftover food and the food bowl. Securely store these foods so nothing is available to bears.
- Clean and store grills. If you use an outdoor grill, clean it thoroughly and make sure that all grease and fat is removed. Store cleaned grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.
- Let neighbors know. Share news with your friends and neighbors about recent bear activity and how to avoid bear conflicts. Bears have adapted to living near people; are you willing to adapt to living near bears?