PEDRO, Ohio — Coach Eric Bailey picked up his first victory as coach at Rock Hill Monday when the Redwomen (1-1) defeated New Boston 44-31 in girls high school basketball.
Hadyn Bailey and Emma Scott each scored 14 points for Rock Hill, which outscored the Tigers 22-8 in the second quarter to take a 31-14 halftime lead.
Cadence Williams led New Boston (0-1) with 12 points.
The game was Senior Night for Rock Hill.
NEW BOSTON 6 8 9 8 — 31: Ca. Williams 12, Easter 4, Whitely 2, O’Rourke 6, C. Williams 7. Totals: 12 4-7 31.
ROCK HILL 9 22 11 2 — 44: Matney 2, Bailey 14, Scott 14, Clark 2, Easterling 8, Pancake 2, Hanshaw 2. Totals: 19 2-5 44.
CANCELLATION: Coal Grove’s girls home game with Huntington-Ross on Tuesday was canceled.
The Ross County Health Department urged county residents to exercise caution amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases, but didn’t issue an advisory and left up to schools decisions of whether to play. Chillicothe High School suspended play through Jan. 5.