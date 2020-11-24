Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201125-hds-hsbasketball.jpg
Buy Now

Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey talks to his players during a timeout Monday in the Redwomen's 44-31 victory over New Boston in Pedro, Ohio. The win was Bailey's first as coach at Rock Hill.

 KENT SANBORN Southern Ohio Sports Photos

PEDRO, Ohio — Coach Eric Bailey picked up his first victory as coach at Rock Hill Monday when the Redwomen (1-1) defeated New Boston 44-31 in girls high school basketball.

Hadyn Bailey and Emma Scott each scored 14 points for Rock Hill, which outscored the Tigers 22-8 in the second quarter to take a 31-14 halftime lead.

Cadence Williams led New Boston (0-1) with 12 points.

The game was Senior Night for Rock Hill.

NEW BOSTON 6 8 9 8 — 31: Ca. Williams 12, Easter 4, Whitely 2, O’Rourke 6, C. Williams 7. Totals: 12 4-7 31.

ROCK HILL 9 22 11 2 — 44: Matney 2, Bailey 14, Scott 14, Clark 2, Easterling 8, Pancake 2, Hanshaw 2. Totals: 19 2-5 44.

CANCELLATION: Coal Grove’s girls home game with Huntington-Ross on Tuesday was canceled.

The Ross County Health Department urged county residents to exercise caution amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases, but didn’t issue an advisory and left up to schools decisions of whether to play. Chillicothe High School suspended play through Jan. 5.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.