PAINTSVILLE, Ky. -- Hallie Bailey scored 22 of her game-high 25 points in the second half Wednesday as Spring Valley defeated Johnson Central
The Golden Eagles led 38-36 after three quarters, but couldn't hold on as Bailey scored 10 points in the fourth. Allie Daniels pulled down 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves (1-0).
Kaylyn McKenzie led Johnson Central (0-1) with 25 points. Clara Blair scored 15.
SPRING VALLEY 13 10 13 21 -- 57: R. Spry 2, Reedy 0, Riggs 8, H. Crum 8, Bailey 25, Parker 8, Daniels 6.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 11 10 17 14 -- 52: Blair 15, Thacker 2, Cantrell 0, Vanoy 3, Younce 1, Wright 0, Stambaugh 0, T. McKenzie 2, K. McKenzie 25.
PORTSMOUTH 53, FAIRVIEW 35: Daysah Reid scored 19 points, 14 in the first half, to help the Trojans (3-1) beat the visiting Eagles (1-1).
Nina Trinidad scored 12 points for Portsmouth. Kiara Loving led Fairview with 20 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 62, GREEN 17: Rachel Bush scored 20 points as the Musketeers clobbered the Bobcats in Lloyd, Kentucky. Kennedy Spencer scored 11 points for Greenup County.
Boys basketball
SOUTH POINT 76, WELLSTON 35: The host Pointers (1-0) jumped to a 47-17 halftime lead and overwhelmed the Rockets.
Caleb Schneider paced the Pointers with 21 points. Erikai Jackson scored 15 and Xander Dornon 12. Garrett Brown scored 17 points to lead Wellston (0-1).
SOUTH POINT 25 22 19 10 -- 76: Schneider 21, Adams 4, Wilburn 2, Kazee 7, Jackson 15, Pegram 6, Childers 0, Smith 0, Ermalovich 6, Bailey 3, Dornon 12.
WELLSTON 10 7 10 8 -- 35: G. Brown 17, E. Brown 8, Mollihan 0, Phillips 3, Wilburn 5, Cardill 2, Cahall 0.
SOUTH WEBSTER 70, GREEN 52: Cam Carpenter led the Jeeps with 22 points in a triumph over the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace,. Ohio. Eli Roberts scored 16 and Trae Zimmerman 14 for South Webster (2-0). Levi Sampson led Green (0-2) with 25 points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 52, OVC 22: Landhen Parnell scored 17 points and Austin Baughman 16 as the host Titans (1-0) defeated Ohio Valley Christian.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
