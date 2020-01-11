CHARLESTON — Jazmyn Wheeler scored 15 points and snagged seven rebounds to help Cabell Midland rout Capital 64-34 Friday in girls high school basketball. K.K Potter scored 13 points. Autumn Lewis scored 12 points and issued eight assists. Rylee Allie scred 11 points and Jayda Allie added eight points and six assists for Cabell Midland (10-0), the second-ranked team in Class AAA.
Cabell Midland returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it plays host to South Charleston.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 69, TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 9: The Soldiers (7-2) raced to a 28-1 lead and rolled to a victory over the Lions.
Samantha Wells scored 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Hadyn Bailey scored 10 points. Lauren White paced Teays Valley Christian with eight points.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1 3 5 0 — 9: Ferrell 1, Lauren White 8.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 28 15 16 10 --69: Booth 4, Adkins 5, Pyle 3, McCloud 4, Hadyn Bailey 10, Bruton 7, Cicenas 4, Hutchinson 6, Samantha Wells 26.
Boys
LINCOLN COUNTY 64, VAN 52: The Panthers (9-2) used balance to topple the Bulldogs in Hamlin, West Virginia.
John Blankenship, Jayse Tully and Jackson Sanders scored 16 points apiece for Lincoln County. David Stewart scored 16 and Austin Gavins 14 for Van.
VAN 8 13 14 17 — 52: Gavins 14, Stewart 16, K. Booth 3, Jarrell 7, Coleman 4, McMiken 2, S. Booth 4, B. Stewart 2.
LINCOLN COUNTY 13 18 15 18 — 64: Blankenship 16, Tully 16, Sanders 16, Carpenter 4, Phillips 5, Koontz 7.
COVENANT 44, OHIO VALLEY CHRISTIAN 42: D.J. Scarberry converted a three-point play with 20 seconds left to secure the Eagles’ win over the Defenders in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Nate Beilstein scored 13 points for Covenant (5-5). Josh Roten scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds, issued eight assists and blocked five shots.
Kade Oliver led Ohio Valley Christian (5-11) with 23 points.
COVENANT 6 16 11 11 — 44: Nate Beilstein 13, Josh Roten 9, Tyler Felly 4, Herbert 3, Scarberry 7, Dickinson 8.
OHIO VALLEY CHRISTIAN 10 7 9 16 — 42: Kade Oliver 23, Schwab 5, Welter 3, Haley 6, Beaver 5.
Thursday
Girls
WAHAMA 38, EASTERN-MEIGS 33: The White Falcons (5-3 overall, 5-3 Tri-Valley Conference) outscored the Eagles 20-6 at the free throw line in a victory in Mason, West Virginia.
Wahama went 20 for 38 at the foul line. Eastern (4-8, 2-6) made 6 of 9 foul shots.
Hannah Rose broke a 29-29 tie with 2:43 left in the game and the White Falcons, who outrebounded the Eagles 43-26, never trailed again. Rose scored 19 points and Emma Gibbs grabbed 17 rebounds. Olivia Barber led the Eagles with 13 points. Erica Durst scored 12.
ALEXANDER 60, RIVER VALLEY 39: Marlee Grinstead led the Spartans to their seventh consecutive victory, scoring 21 points in a triumph over the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio.
Kara Meeks scored 20 and Jadyn Mace 11 for Alexander (10-3 overall, 6-1 TVC). Hannah Jacks led River Valley (6-7, 2-3) with 13 points. Payton Crabtree chipped in 11.
GREEN 39, IRONTON ST. JOE 33: Kasey Kimbler scored 19 points and Kame Sweeney 13 as the Bobcats (10-4 overall, 7-2 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Flyers. Faith Mahlmeister led Ironton St. Joe with 11 points.
Boys
GEORGE WASHINGTON 84, HURRICANE 66: The Patriots shot to a 21-point first quarter lead to beat the home-standing Redskins.
George Washington (5-3) received 17 points from Mason Pinkett, 14 from Zane McCarty and 11 each from Gus Eddy and William Gabbert. Austin Dearing finished with a game-high 34 points for Hurricane (3-5).