HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s first consecutive wins of the conference season have come as a result of a similar characteristic.
Marshall got a balanced scoring effort in wins over UTEP and Old Dominion that helped the Thundering Herd to the victories, which was a contrast to the score-heavy load that Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor had to bear throughout much of the Conference USA schedule.
Marshall looks to continue its recent balanced success at 7 p.m. Saturday when the Herd (10-16 overall, 3-10 C-USA) takes on Charlotte (13-12, 6-7) at Cam Henderson Center.
Both recent victories featured at least four players in double-figures for the Herd, with several options getting involved due to improved ball movement.
Over the course of the two wins, Marshall has five players averaging in double-figures while all are contributing in different ways.
“It feels better,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said of his offensive output.
Marko Sarenac has led the way off the bench, knocking down four 3-pointers in each of the two wins to provide a spark.
On Thursday, Sarenac scored 13 of 15 points during a crucial run in which the Herd overcame a first-half deficit to take a lead to the halftime locker room. He finished with a team-high 16 points.
Perhaps the biggest impact for the Herd recently has come from center Goran Miladinovic, who has played up to his 7-foot frame during the two wins. Miladinovic followed up a career-high 17-point, 11-rebound effort at UTEP by battling hard against Old Dominion’s bigs on Thursday.
Miladinovic had eight points and seven rebounds in Thursday’s win, but his defensive presence helped neutralize Old Dominion’s Austin Trice, forcing him into hard shots down the stretch.
“He’s tough in there,” D’Antoni said. “Defensively, I think they shot 38% inside. That’s their game. They are usually up in the 50s. His size and presence in there makes a big difference.”
Mikel Beyers has also been consistent in his scoring output, averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the two wins while hitting some key shots for the Herd, such as a 3-pointer with under three minutes left in a two-point game that helped the Herd extend the advantage against Old Dominion.
The increased production in key spots has taken the load off of Kinsey and Taylor, who are still producing in double-figures but haven’t had to carry the load as much in the two wins.
By others contributing, teams can’t help off as much on Taylor or Kinsey, which will open up driving lanes for the Herd’s leading scorers moving forward.
That balance will be critical Saturday against a Charlotte team that will look to take Taylor away after Taylor lit up the 49ers for 28 points in the Herd’s loss to Charlotte, which took place without Kinsey on the court due to injury.
From a defensive perspective, Marshall will need a balanced effort as well against a Charlotte team that lit up the Herd from the outside, hitting 13 of 19 3-point attempts two weeks ago.
The Herd’s focal point will be Charlotte’s Jahmir Young, who is second in Conference USA in scoring at 19.5 points per game. Young lit Marshall up for 24 points in the 49ers win in Charlotte.