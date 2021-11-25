OAK HILL, Ohio -- Abbey Hicks and Kaleigh Murphy each scored 14 points Wednesday to lead Coal Grove (2-0) to a victory over Oak Hill in girls high school basketball.
Ellie Holmes chipped in 11 points for the Hornets. Chloe Chambers paced the Oaks (1-1) with 19 points.
IRONTON 51, ATHENS 32: Isabell Morgan scored 18 points as the Fighting Tigers beat the host Bulldogs.
RIVER VALLEY 54, PORTSMOUTH 42: The Raiders (2-0) made eight 3-point shots in a triumph over the Trojans (1-1) in Bidwell, Ohio.
River Valley began the second quarter on a 12-2 run to take control, building a 19-point lead. Portsmouth rallied within nine points, but the Raiders started the fourth quarter with a 6-0 streak to pull away.
Lauren Twyman led River Valley with 17 points. Haylee Eblin scored 10.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
