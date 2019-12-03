CENTENARY, Ohio — Samantha Lafon and Evan Williams scored 11 points apiece Monday night to help Ironton blow out Gallia Academy 63-23 in girls high school basketball.
The Fighting Tigers (2-0 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) jumped to a 24-4 lead and led 41-10 at halftime.
Kirsten Williams scored 10 points for Ironton.
The Blue Angels fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the OVC.
COAL GROVE 49, FAIRLAND 48: The Hornets (2-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) outscored the Dragons (0-2, 0-1) by six points in the first and third quarters to open league play with a victory at home.
Addi Dillow led Coal Grove with 15 points and hit the winning basket with 5 seconds left as the Hornets rallied from a 48-45 deficit. Dillow pulled Coal Grove within 48-47 with a bucket with 29 seconds left. Fairland missed two free throws and Kaleigh Murphy, who scored 13 points, grabbed the rebound to set up the game winning shot. Abbey Hicks scored 12.
Tomi Hinkle led the Dragons, who led 26-24 at halftime, with 14 points. Harlie Lyons scored 13. Jessica King grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
FAIRLAND 6 20 8 14 — 48: Marshall 7, Lyons 13, Roland 4, King 2, Hinkle 14, Stone 6, Orsbon 2.
COAL GROVE 12 12 14 11 — 49: Holmes 2, Dillow 15, Dillon 5, Murphy 13, Hicks 12, Griffith 2.
SOUTH POINT 62, PORTSMOUTH 23: Emilee Carey scored 20 points and Emilee Whitt scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds as the Pointers (1-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) defeated the visiting Trojans (1-1, 0-1).
Hannah Hughes scored 10 to lead Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH 9 3 8 3 — 23: Hughes 10, Rickett 7, Reed 3, Trinidad 3.
SOUTH POINT 16 15 16 15 — 62: Carey 20, Whitt 17, Roach 8, Khounlavong 5, Mitchell 4, Markel 4, Jones 2, Crawley 2.
CHESAPEAKE 43, ROCK HILL 38: Maddie Ward scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the Panthers (1-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) to a victory over the Redwomen (1-1, 0-1) on Norm Persin Court.
Freshman Emily Duncan grabbed 10 rebounds for Chesapeake. Blake Anderson scored eight points and snared eight rebounds.
Rileigh Morris paced Rock Hill with 10 points.
ROCK HILL 7 11 7 13 — 38: McGraw 4, Scott 4, Porter 2, Morris 10, Hanshaw 4, Pancake 3, Cade 7, Matney 4.
CHESAPEAKE 10 12 12 9 — 43: Pauley 9, Hicks 7, Anderson 8, McComas 2, Ward 13, Duncan 4.