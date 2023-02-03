HUNTINGTON — The atmosphere in the Huntington St. Joe gym Friday was fun for fans and players, but particularly so for both from Tolsia.
The Rebels jumped to a 22-12 lead and made it stand up in a victory over the Irish in boys high school basketball in front of a loud crowd of about 300.
Colton Austin’s 3-point basket with 3:34 left in the first quarter gave Tolsia (12-6) a lead it never relinquished, despite a 36-point performance by St. Joe’s Caden Ehirim. The Rebels built double-digit leads, only to see Ehirim head charges to keep the Irish (10-7) in the game.
“We just had to be patient,” Tolsia coach Brian Stacy said. “We shot some inadvertent shots there a couple of times, then called timeout and tried to calm them down. When they’re feeling it, it’s hard to calm them down. When Ben Clayton’s hitting, he wants to shoot it.”
Clayton shot it well, making 6 of 13, including four 3-pointers to tie Bray Mollette with 16 points. Mollette, built like a fullback, drove the lane and the baseline like one, backing leading scorer Parker Watts, who finished with 21 points.
“That was one of our better games as far as moving the ball,” Stacy said. “We got some big rebounds there at the end.”
The Rebels, 11th in Class A, built a 27-17 lead after a hook shot by Bryson Muncy 6:19 before halftime. St. Joe pulled within 31-26 at 1:42 of the second quarter before Tolsia wrapped a pair of 3-pointers around a basket by the Irish’s Grady Poynter for a 37-28 halftime edge.
David Dingess’ basket sparked a 7-0 run early in the third quarter as the Rebels built their advantage to 12. Ehirim, though, made two foul shots and Poynter and Marcus Jackson made baskets to bring St. Joe, No. 10 in Class A, within 44-36 and prompt Stacy to call timeout.
The Rebels still led by eight after three periods, then used a 7-2 run to start the fourth to pull away.
Irish coach Todd Maynard said Tolsia’s 3-2 zone caused his team problems.
“We had some bad quarters,” Maynard said. “We didn’t play a whole game, a whole four quarters. They exploited it a lot and had a good game plan.”
Maynard praised Tolsia’s Bryson Muncy, who scored 10 points.
