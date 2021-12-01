VANCEBURG, Ky. -- Four Ashland players scored in double figures as the Tomcats clobbered Lewis County 83-35 in boys high school basketball Tuesday night.
Ethan Sellars scored 19 points, Cole Villers 18, Colin Porter 11 and Tristin Davis 10 for Ashland (1-0). The Tomcats, who led 29-3 after one quarter, forced 29 turnovers.
Logan Liles led the Lions (0-1) with 14 points. Trey Gerike scored 12.
ASHLAND 26 20 18 19 -- 83: Atkins 5, Sellars 19, Villers 18, Carter 2, Porter 11, Mayor 0, Conway 5, Padron 2, C. Davis 0, T. Davis 10, Marcum 2.
LEWIS COUNTY 3 11 9 12 -- 35: Box 0, Liles 14, Collins 2, Noble 5, Blankenship 0, Hardy 0, Howard 2, McGlone 0, B. Gerike 0, Ferguson 0, T. Gerike 12.
BOYD COUNTY 87, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 68: The Lions (1-0) outscored the Indians 31-18 in the fourth quarter to pull away in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.
Brad Newsome led Boyd County with 22 points. Jacob Spurlock scored 18 points, Rheyce Deboard 16, Jason Ellis 11 and Clay Robertson 10. Trey Carroll scored 17 points to lead Montgomery County (0-1). Luke Fawns and Hayden Stull scored 13 each.
ROCK HILL 59, IRONTON ST. JOE 50: Owen Hankins made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Redmen held off the Flyers at the Family Life Center in Ironton. Brayden Adams led Rock Hill (1-0) with 21 points. Hankins scored 13. Elijah Rowe paced Ironton St. Joe (0-1) with 15 points. Drew Brown scored 13 and Kia Coleman 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 76, RIVER VALLEY 47: Brayden Webb scored 21 points and snatched 13 rebounds to help the Vikings beat the Raiders in Willow Wood, Ohio. Levi Best scored 17 points, Dilen Caldwell 15 and Grayson Walsh 10 for Symmes Valley (1-0). Kade Alderman scored 19 points and Mason Rhodes 18 for River Valley (1-1).
FAIRVIEW 59, GREENUP COUNTY 56: The Musketeers (0-1) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Eagles (1-0) hung on to win in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Jaxon Manning led Fairview with 30 points. Tanner Johnson scored 18 points and Steven Day 10. Carson Wireman scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Greenup County. Boone gibson scored 11 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Eli Adkins chipped in 12 points.
Girls basketball
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 59, RUSSELL 25: Ciara Bryant scored 13 points, Brianna Byars 13 and Tyra Flowers 11 as the Cardinals routed the Red Devils in Winchester, Kentucky. Shaelyn Steele paced Russell, which committed 28 turnovers, with 12 points.
WESTERN-PIKE 60, GREEN 34: Jordyn Rittenhouse scored 24 points to lead the Indians past the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Kenzie Ferneau scored 14 points for Western-Pike. Anna Knapp led Green with 19 points.