HUNTINGTON — Jack Roy threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Brody Brumfield scored two more and the Spring Valley Timberwolves defeated the visiting Parkersburg Big Reds 42-7 in their first game of the 2020 high school football season.
“I’ve been worried about getting this first one in and we were sloppy on some things but was able to get the offense going and the defense made some good plays. It was a good effort, I think our guys did a good job to come out focused with everything else that has been going on,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said after the win.
On its opening possession of the game, Spring Valley drove the ball down the field, using just under four minutes of the first quarter clock before quarterback Jack Roy capped off the drive with a 1-yard rush for the games first score.
After both teams traded three-and-outs, the Timberwolves extended their lead when Brody Brumfield scampered 12-yards to pay-dirt with two minutes left in the opening frame.
The Parkersburg secondary stayed busy in the second quarter when the Timberwolves attempted to throw the ball deep with short fields setup by even shorter punts from the visitors.
Roy missed three chances at the end-zone in the quarter but later connected with receiver Ben Turner for a 23-yard touchdown and Hank Hinchman hauled in Roy’s second touchdown pass of the first half — a 29-yard diving grab as he was falling down in the front corner of the boundary with around a minute left in the first half. At the break, Spring Valley led 28-0.
“The chemistry was great. After I got comfortable I was fine. I was ready to go and the guys talked me up in the locker room and they created an atmosphere that had me ready to play even more than I already was,” said Roy.
His performance was key for the Wolves, who debuted a more balanced offensive attack than last season. Spring Valley threw for 160 yards and ran for another 292 in the win. While the defense held Parkersburg to just 65 yards of total offense.
Roy threw his third and final touchdown pass of the night, again finding Hinchman in the end zone to give the Timberwolves a 35-0 lead in the third quarter. Parkersburg’s Carter King answered with a 13-yard touchdown run to get the Big Reds on the board before the end of the third quarter.
Brumfield capped off the scoring for the game with a 15 yard touchdown run halfway through the fourth quarter, his second score of the game. The Timberwolves ran the ball 40 times to 26 passing plays and more than doubled the Big Reds in time of possession.
PARKERSBURG 0 0 7 0 — 7
SVHS 14 14 7 7 — 42
SV — Roy 1 run (Workman kick)
SV — Brumfield 12 run (Workman kick)
SV — Turner 23 pass from Roy (Workman kick)
SV — Hinchman 29 pass from Roy (Workman kick)
SV — Hinchman 12 pass from Roy (Workman kick)
P — King 13 run (Stanley kick)
SV — Brumfield 15 run (Workman kick)
PASSING: (SV) Jack Roy 13-of-26, 160yds, 3 TD, INT; (P) Bryson Singer 6-of-16, 35yds.
RUSHING: (SV) Diamond 7-97, Roy 11-75, TD, Z. Brumfield 6-44, B. Brumfield 6-37, 2 TD. (P) King 1-13, TD, Kupfner 1-13, Singer 12-26, Snodgrass 5-8.