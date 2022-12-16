MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Marshall football team's first order of business in South Carolina was to get back to work. Its second was to kick back and relax.
It'll be a delicate balance of work and play over the weekend for both Marshall and UConn, which will conduct three practices each in the coming days leading up to the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, Dec. 19. Finding that balance, though, is important.
"Be where your feet are" — that's the message, or motto, for the Herd on this bowl trip, head coach Charles Huff said. It's one that was echoed all day long by Herd players.
"If you give them some lanes to guide themselves on, give them an opportunity to truly enjoy the full trip, that's one thing we've talked about," Huff said. "When you're at the bowling alley, be fully engaged at the bowling alley. When we show up at meetings, you've got to be fully engaged at the meetings."
Marshall arrived in Myrtle Beach on Thursday evening and conducted its first on-site practice of the trip Friday afternoon. There will be time to celebrate and enjoy what the area has to offer, which some got a taste of on their first evening down South, but linebacker Eli Neal said compartmentalizing their time will make a difference come Monday.
"I'm not naïve enough to say that it's just a game, or it's just this. We made a bowl game and that's not easy to do. We had to win seven games this year instead of six," said Neal, who has played in each of the last three bowl games for the Herd. "To be able to appreciate the fact that we have done that is one part of it, the other part of it is we're going down there to win the game and we do understand that."
After locking in for practice earlier in the day, the players, coaches and others were just as locked in while enjoying themselves at Dave & Busters later Friday as well as taking in a Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit at Broadway at the Beach.
"If there's a pool table, I'm gonna run it," Ethan Payne said as the team entered Dave & Buster's — and he already had done some research on his opponent, too.
"My brother. Easy," Payne said, referencing his younger sibling Toby Payne, who is a tight end on the team. "I school him all the time, and in ping pong, too."
Neal, who leads Marshall in total tackles this season entering the bowl game, wasn't chasing after anybody Friday evening, but made sure to outshoot them.
"I'll be honest, I'm a basketball guy when I come in here," Neal said. "I like the competition, I can't lie so I'm about to find somebody to beat real quick when I get over there."
That's a prime example of Huff's goal to be where your feet are.
"The more you can give them those guidelines, the better chance you have to accomplish both," Huff said. "Enjoy the trip, enjoy our last time as a family together and enjoy Myrtle Beach, there's some guys on our team who have never been to Myrtle Beach."
The team will follow a similar schedule on Saturday, practicing in the afternoon before another team outing that evening as game day draws nearer. The final bowl event is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, a pep rally for both teams to be held at The Hangout in Myrtle Beach from 4-6 p.m. the eve of the bowl game.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.