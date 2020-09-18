SOUTH POINT, Ohio --Braylon Balandra scored three goals and assisted on one to help South Point (6-3-1 overall, 5-1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 6-2 victory over Chesapeake in boys soccer.
Balandra scored in the fourth and eighth minutes, the second goal off an assist by Joey Bloebaum, to give the Pointers a 2-0 lead. Josh Helton scored in the 19th minute and Balandra again in the 39th to send South Point into halftime ahead 4-0.
"We came out of the gates strong," South Point coach Zack Jenkins said. "That had not been the way we had played most of the season. We usually feel things out it seems before we get going. We played with urgency from the opening kick tonight which I liked to see."
The Pointers played without injured leading scorer Tyler Lilly, but performed well,
"I hoped we would have guys fill that void," Jenkins said. "We had to shift guys positionally a little bit and it paid off. Braylon was able to find the net three times in the first half to really get us going offensively. Josh Helton, Joey Bloebaum and Tanner Runyon really made an impact with our offense, as well. They made good runs and forced (Chesapeake's) defense to over shift and chase us a lot."
Balandra assisted Tyler Runyon in the 44th minute. Four minutes later, Mason Kazee scored to make it 6-0.
Lucas Shepard scored two goals, one on a penalty kick and one unassisted, in a two-minute span for the Panthers.
Jaylon Halfhill made five saves for the Pointers. Shepard stopped 15 shots for Chesapeake.
"The Shepard boy is a really good athlete for them," Jenkins said. "He made three or four tremendous saves and then come out of goal late to net their two goals."
CHESAPEAKE 0 2 -- 2
SOUTH POINT 4 2 -- 6
SP -- Balandra unassisted
SP -- Balandra (Bloebaum assist)
SP -- Helton unassisted
SP -- Balandra unassisted
SP -- Runyon (Balandra assist)
SP -- Kazee unassisted
C -- Shepard free kick
C -- Shepard unassisted
Saves: SP 5 (Halfhill); C 15 (Shepard). Corner kicks: SP 4, C 2.
WHEELERSBURG 1, MINFORD 0: Aaron Jolly scored at 72:32 to lift the Pirates (9-0) over the host Falcons (4-2-1)
Wheelersburg entertains Fairland on Tuesday. Minford plays host to Rock Hill on Monday.
Girls soccer
SOUTH POINT 10, CHESAPEAKE 0: Kylee Ellison scored three goals and issued three assists as the Pointers clobbered the visiting Panthers.
Elaysia Wilburn and Keilanee Montgomery each scored two goals. Bridgette Ailsworth, Whitney McKenzie and Jaycie Walters also scored. McKenzie also made five saves to earn the shutout.
WHEELERSBURG 4, MINFORD 1: Jocelyn Tilley scored twice to help the visiting Pirates (7-2) top the Falcons.
Annie Coriell and Taygen Staggs also scored for Wheelersburg. Megan Johnson found the net for Minford. BrynleyPreston made five save for the vistors. Nevaeh Porter stopped 19 shot for the Falcons.
Golf
WAYNE 168, HUNTINGTON HIGH 173: Cole Kiley shot 33 to lift the Pioneers over the Highlanders at the Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette.
Anny Fry backed Kiley with a 41. Aly Wellman shot 45 and Kelton Creed 49.
Austin O'Malley paced Huntington High with a 40. Levi Streiter shot 41 and Adam Hanlon and Carson Dunfee each shot 46.
Volleyball
PORTSMOUTH 3, ROCK HILL 0: Olivia Ramey made 13 assists to lead the Trojans over the Redwomen.
Maddie Perry made 11 kills and Olivia Dickerson 10. Katie Born issued 10 assists.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, COAL GROVE 0: The Blue Angels kept their stranglehold on first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 victory over the visiting Hornets.
Bailey Barnette scored 12 points and made 11 kills to lead Gallia Academy to its 64th consecutive league triumph. Maddie Meadows scored 11 points and Maddy Petro had 27 kills. Jenna Harrison made 18 digs. Regan Wilcoxon had 38 assists.
Addi Dillow scored 13 points for Coal Grove. Kylie Montgomery scored 10 points and handed out 26 assists.
ALEXANDER 3, MEIGS 0: Andrea Mahr made 11 digs but couldn't rally the Marauders, who fell to the Spartans 25-11, 25-9, 25-17 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
WHEELERSBURG 3, MINFORD 0: Kaylee Darnell scored 16 points and Kylee Barney 12 kills as the Pirates (8-1) beat the Falcons 25-5, 25-11, 25-19.
Emily Boggs and Jaiden Missler each scored 17 points for Wheelersburg. Lauren Jolly issued 34 assists. Kiera Kennard scored 10 points.
ATHENS 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: Javan Gardner scored 12 points for the Raiders, who fell 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 in Bidwell, Ohio.
EASTERN-MEIGS 3, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Brielle Newland scored 15 points and made 18 assists to help the Eagles (5-4 overall, 4-1 Tri-Valley Conference) sweep the host Rebels 25-14, 25-16, 25-13.
South Gallia fell to 2-7 and 0-5.
POINT PLEASANT 3, DODDRIDGE COUNTY 0: Bailey Rickard scored 14 points and handed out 12 assists as the home-standing Big Blacks defeated the Bulldogs 25-19, 25-21, 25-16.
Tristan Wilson made 13 kills for Point Pleasant.