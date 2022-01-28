CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Chesapeake outscored Gallia Academy 12-1 in the second quarter to rally for a 44-35 victory in girls high school basketball Thursday on Norm Persin Court.
The Blue Angels led 13-7 after one quarter, but the Panthers (6-11 overall, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference) led 19-14 at halftime. Gallia Academy (3-16, 0-12) closed within 29-28 by the end of the third quarter, but Chesapeake closed with a 15-9 run.
Freshman Kate Ball led the Panthers with 20 points. Emily Duncan scored 11. Regan Wilcoxon paced the Blue Angels with 10 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 13 1 14 9 -- 35: Cremeens 7, Regan Wilcoxon 10, Reed 7, Hammons 0, Peck 9, Wilson 2.
CHESAPEAKE 7 12 10 15 -- 44: Pauley 5, Isaacs 2, Emily Duncan 11, Kate Ball 20, McComas 0, Webb 6.
COAL GROVE 43, SOUTH POINT 37: Kaleigh Murphy scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the homestanding Hornets beat the Pointers in overtime on Senior Night. Kelsey Fraley scored 12 and Abbey Hicks 10.
BOYD COUNTY 53, EAST CARTER 18: Jasmine Jordan scored 17 points, Audrey Biggs 13 and Taylor Bartrum 12 as the Lions (10-7) smashed the Raiders in Summit, Kentucky. Savannah Adams led East Carter (2-17) with seven points.
WHEELERSBURG 62, EASTERN-PIKE 47: Alaina Keeney scored the 1,000th of her career to help the Pirates (16-0), top-ranked in Ohio Division III, over the Eagles in Beaver, Ohio. Lexie Rucker scored 13, Maddison Whitaker 12, Annie Coriell 11 and Makenna Walker 10. Abby Cochenour led Eastern with 22 points. Addison Cochenour chipped in 14.
WATERFORD 54, SOUTH GALLIA 43: Mackenzie Suprano scored 11 points, including the 1,000th of her career as the host Wildcats (14-3 overall, 10-1 Tri-Valley Conference) defeated the Rebels (13-5, 7-3). Cara Taylor led Waterford with 17 points. Avery Wagner scored 15. Tori Triplett led South Gallia with 15 points, Emma Clary chipped in 13.
ST. ALBANS 45, WAHAMA 22: The Red Dragons raced to a 13-2 lead in a win in Mason, West Virginia. Jayden Doub led St. Albans (8-3) with 10 points. Kaylyn Christian and Amber Wolfe each scored six points for Wahama
VINTON COUNTY 60, MEIGS 54: Tegan Bartoe scored 20 points as the Vikings (10-4 overall, 7-1 TVC) beat the Marauders in McArthur, Ohio. Chloe Haybrob and Kindsey Riddle each scored 12. Mallory Hawley scored 12 for Meigs (13-4, 4-4). Jennifer Parker and Delana Wright scored 11 each and Rylee Lisle 10.
Boys basketball
COVENANT 64, OVC 20: Sam Roten scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Eagles defeat Ohio Valley Christian (1-10). Sutton Roten and Tucker Lingenfelter each scored 10 points for Covenant. Cash Burnett led the Defenders with nine points.
OHIO VALLEY CHRISTIAN 4 7 2 7 -- 20: E. Haley 0, B. Haley 3, J. Staufer 0, Burnett 9, Beaver 8, Mathias 0, M. Staufer 0.
COVENANT 16 13 21 14 -- 64: Farley 6, Tu. Lingenfelter 2, Su. Roten 10, Sa. Roten 10, Helmstetler 6, Roberts 4, Beilstein 7, Kelly 3, Spaulding 2, Hagley 6, Tr. Lingenfelter 0.
MEIGS 76, CROOKSVILLE 36: Brody Butcher scored 14 points, Coulter Cleland 11 and Braylon Harrison 10 as the Marauders (8-5) clobbered the Ceramics (0-17). Gunnar Chevalier paced Crooksville with 10 points.
Coach Morgan Classic
The Coach Jim Morgan Classic takes place Saturday at Huntington High.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. with Huntington playing Huntington East in a middle school girls game, followed at noon by Huntington vs. Boyd County in junior varsity girls. The Highlanders and Lions girls varsity are slated for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
At 3 p.m., Huntington and Greenbrier East play a JV game, with the varsity following at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Huntington and Huntington East boys middle school JV teams play. At 7 p.m., Huntington and Huntington East boys varsity play.
Swimming
The Mountain State Athletic Conference swim meet is scheduled for 10:45 a.m., Saturday, at Marshall University's Fitch Natatorium.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Snow led to several local high school basketball games being postponed Friday.
Boys postponements included, Rock Hill at South Point to Wednesday; Ripley at Lincoln County to Feb. 16. The Panthers also rescheduled a previously postponed game at Buffalo for Feb. 14.
Girls postponements included, Raceland at Menifee County, no makeup date set.