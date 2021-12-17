CENTENARY, Ohio -- Chesapeake jumped to a 10-3 lead and held off Gallia Academy for a 38-33 victory Thursday in girls high school basketball.
The Blue Angels (3-7 overall, 0-6 Ohio Valley Conference) pulled within 21-16 by halftime, but the squads played even the rest of the way.
Freshman Kate Ball led the Panthers (2-5, 2-4) with 10 points. Asia Griffin paced Gallia Academy with nine points. Kenya Peck grabbed 11 rebounds.
CHESAPEAKE 10 11 8 9 -- 38: Pauley 4, Isaacs 5, Duncan 3, Ball 10, McComas 8, Webb 4, Hicks 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3 13 8 9 -- 33: Cremeens 7, Griffin 9, Wilcoxon 3, Hammons 3, Peck 4, Reed 7.
ASHLAND 60, LEWIS COUNTY 52: The Kittens (5-0) rallied to beat the Lions in Anderson Gym. Kenleigh Woods led Ashland with 16 points. Sarah Weddington scored 21 for Lewis County (2-4).
IRONTON ST. JOE 46, NEW BOSTON 38: The Flyers (2-4) scored 11 of the last 12 points to beat the host Tigers (3-8). Bella Whaley scored 28 points for Ironton St. Joe. Cadence Williams led New Boston with 15 points. Kenzie Whitley scored 12.
RACELAND 43, GREENUP COUNTY 39: The Rams (1-6) started the third quarter on an 11-0 run to overcome a nine-point deficit and beat the visiting Musketeers (4-2). Emma Broughton led Raceland with 18 points. Nim Maynard scored 16. Emma Picklesimer snatched 13 rebounds. Rachel Bush scored 13 points and Kennedy Taylor 10 for Greenup County.
ATHENS 56, MEIGS 52: Bailey Davis scored 16 points to lift the Bulldogs (2-7) over the Marauders (5-3) in The Plains, Ohio. Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 15 points. Delana Wright chipped in 11 points.
Boys basketball
IRONTON ST. JOE 54, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 39: The Flyers took control early, leading 31-15, and rolled to a triumph over the Royals at the Family Life Center. Brady Medinger scored 19 points and Michael Mahlmeister 10 for Ironton St. Joe (3-4). Luke Pennington and Collin Wilborn paced Rose Hill Christian (0-7) with 11 points each.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 9 6 12 12 -- 39: L. Pennington 11, Blevins 9, C. Pennington 7, Wilborn 11, Rucker 0, Hensley 0, Crawford 1, Daniel 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 15 16 15 8 -- 54: Medinger 19, Neal 3, L. Rowe 3, Mahlmeister 10, E. Rowe 5, DeBoard 0, Carter 0, Johnson 8, Brown 6.
Football
LOVE RETIRES: Ashland coach Tony Love retired Thursday.
The Tomcats went 81-29 and won the 2020 Class AAA state championship under Love, who is second to Vic Marsh in all-time victories at Ashland.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Rock Hill's game at Portsmouth Friday was rescheduled for 7:30 p.m., Dec. 30, because of a flu outbreak in the Redmen's program.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.