PAINTSVILLE, Ky. -- Curtis Ball and Logan Lingenfelter hit home runs to lead Cabell Midland to a 15-6 victory over Paintsville Friday in high school baseball at the City Between the Lakes showcase.
Noah Jordan was the winning pitcher as the Knights improved to 14-5 and won their seventh consecutive game.
Paintsville fell to 15-7 after losing to Frederick Douglas later in the day.
HUNTINGTON 17, LINCOLN COUNTY 4: Lukas Conn went 2 for 4 with five runs batted in to help the Highlanders wallop the Panthers in Hamlin, West Virginia. Adam Hanlon and Hayden Mattison each went 2 for 2, Carson Carter 3 for 4 and Braden Shepherd 2 for 4. Ethen Riggs drove in three runs and Austin O'Malley and Hanlon, who homered, each knocked in two.
IRONTON ST. JOE 19, SOUTH GALLIA 2: Blake Stuntebeck went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the Flyers pounded the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Drew Brown was the winning pitcher. Elijah Rowe plated two runs. Mark Hodges went 2 for 4. Alex Orem led South Gallia, which made 12 errors, going 3 for 3.
WILLIAMSTOWN 11, WAHAMA 5: The Yellowjackets (17-2), top-ranked in Class A, dispatched the second-ranked White Falcons (16-4) in Mason, West Virginia. Maxwell Molessa and T.J. Thomas each smacked three hits for Williamstown. Aaron Henry homered, had two hits and drove in two runs for Wahama. Ethyn Barnitz knocked in two runs.
HURRICANE 10, CAPITAL 0: Ethan Spolarich homered and drove in three runs as the host Redskins routed the Cougars. Quarrier Phillips smacked three hits and drove in two runs. Luka Moore had three hits, including a home run,
RIPLEY 6, POINT PLEASANT 2: Will Haynes picked up a win in relief as the Vikings defeated the homestanding Big Blacks.
GREEN 15, NEW BOSTON 2: Brody Stapleton batted in three runs as the Bobcats combined nine hits and 10 walks to beat the Tigers in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Nathaniel Brannigan swatted three hits and drove in two runs. Blake Smith and Trevor Sparks each went 2 for 2. Landon Kimbler struck out nine to pick up the win. Myles Beasley was 2 for 2 for New Boston.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 9, EAST CARTER 0: Luke Patton earned a win as the Bulldogs (15-7) topped the Raiders (16-3) in Grayson, Kentucky.
Softball
SOUTH CHARLESTON 5, CABELL MIDLAND 3: The Black Eagles swept the season series from the Knights as Tori Wells, Emma Falbo and Caraline Dunn whacked three hits apiece. Alexia Scarberry earned the win. Quinn Ballengee homered for Cabell Midland. Addison Perdue slapped two hits.
COAL GROVE 8, GALLIA ACADEMY 7: The Hornets twice erased deficits to defeat the Blue Angels on Senior Day in Coal Grove. Jordyn Dale went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Kassidy Travis went 2 for 2. Abbie Deeds was the winning pitcher. Abigail Hammons went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Gallia Academy. Grace Truance and Colbie Nida each were 2 for 4.
IRONTON 12, CHESAPEAKE 1: Braylin Wallace struck out 10 to help the Fighting Tigers beat the host Panthers. Graycie Brammer went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Keegan Moore was 3 for 4 and drove in three. Katelyn Moore and Bella Sorbilli each knocked in two. Kylie Miller went 2 for 4.
BATH COUNTY 12, ASHLAND 0: Kirsten Vice pitched a no-hitter as the Wildcats (21-7) beat the host Kittens. Ashlee Rogers homered. Taylor Hodson rapped two doubles.
Tennis
MINFORD WINS TWO: The Falcons defeated Ironton 4-1 and Wheelersburg 3-2. Against the Fighting Tigers, Charlie Neal and Kade Glockner won singles matches. Ironton's Eli Ford won at No. 2 singles. Against the Pirates, Neal won at No. 1 singles and Minford wept the doubles matches. Preslee Etterling and Nathan Sylvia won singled matches for Wheelersburg.