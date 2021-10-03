MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After dropping their Conference USA opener by six points, the Thundering Herd football team must address key issues tied to the offense if they hope to end a three-game losing streak next week.
Ball security and dropped passes are two items of concern that put the Herd in a bad position Saturday night in a 34-28 loss to the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.
First year head coach Charles Huff said six turnovers and a handful of dropped passes were too much to overcome in the team’s third consecutive loss, and isn’t too proud to acknowledge that it’s costing Marshall the chance to win football games.
“I think you guys see it. We’re close. That’s what we are. We are a good football team that has to understand that execution and consistency in execution is the key,” Huff said.
But right now, it’s the wrong kind of consistency for the Thundering Herd, one that has led to an average of three turnovers per game so far this season.
Marshall has turned the ball over 15 times through five games, including eight interceptions and seven lost fumbles. Marshall has completed only one game without a turnover, a loss at Appalachian State.
Fixing the turnover issue, Huff said, starts with looking at who is on the field when they occur, and making personnel changes when necessary.
“This is becoming a recurring issue, I mean, we’ve got good players who can’t hold onto the ball so we have to make some decisions as coaches and as a team to play the guys that can hold onto the ball,” Huff said.
In Saturday’s loss, quarterback Grant Wells threw two interceptions, bringing his total to seven on the season, and the three-man backfield of Rasheen Ali, Sheldon Evans and Knowledge McDaniel fumbled four times, losing each of them, turning in the highest single game total in nearly eight years.
Those statistics overshadowed an otherwise productive night for the offensive unit, which amassed nearly 500 yards of total offense, including 170 yards rushing and over 300 through the air.
“When you look at what we did offensively, we moved the ball pretty good, barring turning it over,” Huff said. “But it felt like every time we got a good play it was followed up by a turnover. We’ve got to get it cleaned up.”
But Huff wouldn’t put all the blame on the running back group, emphasizing the importance of total team effort from the offensive unit in order to win games.
“It goes all together. We all have to be better. We can’t drop passes — the ones thrown right to us — we can’t turn the ball over, we can’t throw interceptions, can’t give up sacks,” Huff said.
“All those things are execution. Now, are some of those things going to happen? Yeah,” he added, “but in the amount that it happened tonight it would be difficult to beat any team in the country, high school all the way to the NFL.”
Marshall plays Old Dominion at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington for Homecoming.