HUNTINGTON — At the Mid-American Conference Football Media Day in 1997 in Detroit, Marshall was the talk of the event.
Outside of Ohio University coach Jim Grobe, few if anyone knew how good the Thundering Herd was. Grobe, a Huntington native and friend of coach Bobby Pruett, was an occasional visitor to Marshall’s practices in 1996.
“We just let the fox into the henhouse,” Grobe said of the Herd.
The rest of the league was skeptical that the best team in NCAA Division I-AA could handle the MAC. Beat Kent State, maybe. Akron, perhaps. Others wondered aloud how good Marshall was.
Akron coach Lee Owens, a tremendously nice man who meant no disrespect, was asked about the Herd’s speed. Owens said, “We’ll have to see how they handle the snow and mud of the MAC in the fall.”
Pruett responded, “If we’re faster on turf, I figure we’ll be faster on mud, too.”
To be fair, no one in the MAC had seen much of Marshall. Other than Kent State or Akron, both of which occasionally scheduled Youngstown State, they paid little attention to NCAA Division I-AA teams.
“We’ll see how good they are when they play Ball State,” one sports information director said to another, anticipating the Herd receiving a dose of I-A reality.
Well, the guy was right. The MAC saw exactly how good Marshall was that Sept. 27 when the Herd clobbered the Cardinals 42-16 in Muncie, Indiana. The defending MAC champion was no match for Marshall.
Ball State tried to cover Herd wide receiver Randy Moss one on one with a cornerback named Raphael Ball. Not that Ball wasn’t a fine player. He was terrific, in fact, and went on to play for the Miami Dolphins. Ball, however, was also 5-foot-10, 6 inches shorter than Moss, and at least two-tenths of a second slower. No one in the NFL could single cover Moss. Ball certainly wasn’t going to.
Ball State had geared to stop the run, respecting tailback Doug Chapman and an offensive line that outweighed the Cardinals’ defensive front by an average of 60 pounds per man. In game, Ball State never adjusted and Moss scored five touchdowns and a two-point conversion — 32 points.
Marshall’s 26-point rout of the Cardinals sent waves of shock through the MAC, except for in Athens, Ohio, where Grobe was able to say, “I told you so.”
The Herd was on its way to the first of four consecutive league titles. The impact was bigger, however, as Marshall forced a change in the way MAC programs, at least the better ones, operated. Teams began to emphasize speed. They had to, unless they wanted to stand 30 yards behind Marshall players and watch them run into end zones against them.
Marshall’s first year in the MAC was special for Herd fans as they watched their team dominate a league that had kicked out their school for rules violations and substandard facilities in 1969. Now, the fox ruled the henhouse.