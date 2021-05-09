The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- Drew Elkins struck out 13 in pitching a three-hit shutout as Cabell Midland routed George Washington 14-0 Saturday in high school baseball.

Curtis Ball hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Carson Wilson went 2 for 3 with an home run and the game-winning run batted in. Austin Holley was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Noah Farrar went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Clay Holmes went 2 for 3.

CABELL MIDLAND 603 14 -- 14 12 1

GEORGE WASHINGTON 000 00 -- 0 3 3

Elkins and Ball; Dettinger, Snyder (5) and Smith.

Hitting: (CM) Ball HR 3 RBI, Wilson 2-3 HR, Holley 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Farrar 2-3 2 RBI, Holmes 2-3.

HURRICANE 11, PARKERSBURG 1: Redskins junior pitchers Bryson Rigney and Ethan Spolarich combined to no-hit the visiting Big Reds.

Rigney threw the first five innings before Spolarich came on in the sixth. Spolarich also had three hits, including a home run as Hurricane imprived to 12-1. Luke Moore homered and drove in four.

BISHOP WATTERSON 12, IRONTON 1: The Fighting Tigers (18-5) lost to the Eagles (10-8) in a non-league game in Columbus, but clinched the Ohio Valley Conference title when Gallia Academy beat Fairland 6-3.

Ironton made six errors in falling behind 10-0 after three innings. Brandon Trout went 3 for 3 with five RBI. Charlie Bernotas was 2 for 4 with a home run.

SOUTH POINT 7, PND 5: The Pointers scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally past host Portsmouth Notre Dame.

Hunter McCallister earned the win and Xathan Haney a save. Zac Cline was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Haney went 2 for 3. Jordan Ermalovich knocked in two runs. For the Titans, Chris Schmidt was 2 for 3 with three RBI.

SOUTH POINT 000 040 3 -- 7 8 3

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 000 311 0 -- 5 6 2

McCallister, Haney (7) and Chapman; Kammer and Boldman.

Hitting: (SP) Cline 2-4 2 RBI, Haney 2-3 2 2B, Ermalovich 2 RBI; (PND) Schmidt 2-3 3 RBI.

IRONTON ST. JOE 12, SOUTH POINT 0: Jimmy Mahlmeister went 3 for 3 and was the winning pitcher as the Flyers (12-5) celebrated Senior Day by beating the Pointers (4-20).

Michael Mahlmesiter drove in three runs. J.C. Damron was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Jackson Rowe 2 for 3 with two RBI and Elijah Rowe 2 for 2. 

SOUTH POINT 000 00 -- 0 3 0

IRONTON ST. JOE 542 1x -- 12 12 0

Lawson, Dillon (2) and Chapman; J. Mahlmeister and M. Mahlmeister.

Hitting: (SP) Dillon 2B; (ISJ) J. Mahlmeister 3-3, E. Rowe 2-2, J. Rowe 2-3 2 RBI, Mahlmeister 3 RBI.

Softball

SYMMES VALLEY 15, NEW BOSTON 4: Savannah Mart struck out 15 to lead the Vikings (16-7 overall, 10-4 Southern Ohio Conference) past the host Tigers. 

Kylee Jenkins went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Jocelyn Carpenter was 3 for 4. Emily Estep and Kylee Thompson each went 2 for 5 with two RBI. Desiree Simpson was 2 for 4.

SYMMES VALLEY 215 025 -- 15 15 4

NEW BOSTON 200 200 -- 4 2 8

Mart and Carpenter; Whitley and Lawson.

Hitting: (SV) Jenkins 3-4 2 RBI, Carpenter 3-4 2B, Estep 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Thompson 2-5 2 RBI, Simpson 2-4 2B. 

