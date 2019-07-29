WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Barboursville's 10-12 softball team will play for the Little League Southeast Region championship on Monday morning after a pair of wins on Sunday afternoon in Warner Robins, Ga.
With the wins, Barboursville takes on North Carolina in the championship, which takes place at 10 a.m. and can be seen live on ESPN+.
Barboursville exacted a bit of revenge in Sunday's win to advance to the title game when they defeated Daniel Boone (Tennessee) in a 10-3 victory.
Daniel Boone was the reigning Southeast Region champion and handed Barboursville a 3-2 setback in the opening game of the tournament.
The top of the order has produced throughout the tournament, but Barboursville showed its well-rounded lineup in the win over Daniel Boone as the bottom of the order came up big.
Brooklyn Dailey and Alexis Gibson combined to put the game away in the fifth inning when the West Virginia state champs plated five runs.
Gibson came up and delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded before Dailey lined a shot to right field and circled the bases for a three-run inside-the-park home run to put the signature on a 3-for-3 day.
Daniel Boone got on the board first, but Barboursville answered back with a four-run second inning to take control.
Barboursville advanced to the loser's bracket championship game after an exciting 2-1 win over Windermere (Florida) earlier in the afternoon.
Addison Perdue and Quinn Ballengee each had run-scoring hits in the third inning that provided the difference in the victory.
Windermere tried to mount a rally in the sixth inning, scoring a run on a single by Lexi King, but Ballengee notched her eighth strikeout of the game to end the contest.
Loser's bracket championship
BARBOURSVILLE 041 050 - 10 11 0
DANIEL BOONE 1 00 002 - 3 6 1
Loser's bracket semifinals
WINDERMERE 000 001 - 1 3 0
BARBOURSVILLE 002 00x - 2 4 0