NITRO - Barboursville continued its dominance at the 2019 West Virginia Little League 10-12 Softball Tournament, defeating host Nitro, 19-0, on Sunday.
Barboursville pitchers Quinn Ballengee and Gabby McCallister combined on a no-hitter in the circle while Nicole Harris had four hits at the plate in the win. Olivia Bell also homered in the victory.
Barboursville broke the game open with a 10-run second inning.
Barboursville looks to continue its winning ways at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when they meet Beckley.