HUNTINGTON -- Former Cabell Midland High School and West Virginia State University volleyball star Kristin Call was named the Carolina League female executive of the year on Monday.
Call just completed her sixth season with the minor league baseball Myrtle Beach Pelicans after working seven season with the West Virginia Power.
In addition to her involvement with all aspects of running an organization, Call's core responsibilities fall under the marketing and promotions departments. Under Kristin's management, the Pelicans saw a 403 percent return on ad spend in digital marketing. She also was heavily involved in community giveback and serves the Grand Strand Community through a variety of organizations.
This marks the third time Call has received this award. She was honored by the Carolina League in 2015 and also in 2012 when working with the West Virginia Power in the South Atlantic League.
"Without a doubt, the successes of 2019 would not have been possible without Kristin," Pelicans general manager Ryan Moore said. "We are proud to have her represent the organization and league as our nominee for the national Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award."