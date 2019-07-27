WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Barboursville's opening game of the 2019 Little League Softball Southeastern Regional had all the feel of a championship game to it.
That's because the West Virginia representative was taking on the defending Southeastern Region champions in their first contest.
In the end, a late rally was not enough for Barboursville, who fell 3-2 in an exciting matchup with Daniel Boone Little League from Gray, Tennessee.
The game was shown nationally on ESPN+ and, locally, Oscar's Breakfast, Burgers and Brews in Barboursville showed the game live.
One day after scoring 18 runs in a mercy-rule-shortened win, the Tennessee state champions found the road a bit tougher against Barboursville's Quinn Ballengee, who locked into a pitching duel with Daniel Boone's Kayleigh Musser.
The pitchers went unscathed through five innings, with each defense making a big play to keep the game scoreless in the early going.
However, both offenses found their mark in the final frame.
Daniel Boone connected on three consecutive run-scoring hits - one an RBI double by Musser - to take a 3-0 lead into Barboursville's final at-bat.
Barboursville did not go down without a fight, getting consecutive two-out hits from Addison Perdue and Nicole Harris, who advanced to second on an obstruction call. Ballengee, who went 3 for 3, collected her third hit of the day to drive in two runs before a flyout ended the comeback attempt.
The loss moves Barboursville into a 6 p.m. contest on Saturday against the Virginia-Georgia winner, which was later on Friday evening.
TENNESSEE 000 003 - 3 7 0
WEST VIRGINIA 000 002 - 2 5 0