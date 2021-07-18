HUNTINGTON — Barboursville’s 9-11-year-old Little League All-Stars kept its season alive on Saturday with a 19-1 win over Logan in an elimination game.
The win sent Barboursville will have another chance to stave off elimination but must go through Hurricane to do it when those two teams meet on Sunday in a game scheduled for 2:30 at Huntington Little League’s Jerry Straub Stadium.
Barboursville’s offense spring to life in the first inning with three runs on three hits from its first seven batters.
Defensively, it allowed Logan’s lone run in the bottom of the first when leadoff hitter LuVante Keeney tripled off the left field fence. Keeney scored on a sacrifice by Chase Butcher but would not threaten Barboursville again.
Although the first hitter in the second inning was retired, fourteen batters would come to the plate in the half inning.
A single by Cole Paynter scored two runs and he was followed by Tyler Long who had an RBI single. Paxton Hafertepen had a sacrifice RBI and Jaxon Holley kept the line going with another RBI single.
Gabe Brown wrapped up the 11-run inning with a two-run double to right field that made it 14-1.
Brown, who also pitched in the game finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of singles, a double and three RBI.
Five more runs scored in the third inning when Barboursville sent all nine hitters to the plate to set the final at 19-1.
Tripp Thompson got a single in the second inning for Logan, but Brown struck out the side to end any threat.
Jaden Robbinette walked the leadoff hitter Jayden Grimmitt in Logan’s half of the third but struck out the next three hitters to end the game.
Logan, which lost on Friday to Mineral Co. 11-1, saw its season come to an end.
BARBOURSVILLE 3(11)5 — 19
LOGAN 100 — 1
WP — Holley. HR — none.