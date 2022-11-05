The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Maybe Cabell Midland High School football coach Luke Salmons will try to sneak Brooks Parker into his lineup for the first round of the playoffs this week.

Parker, 7, ran for touchdowns of 71, 60 and 42 yards, teamed up with Corbin Johnson on a 71-yard TD pass and threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Grayson Pauken to lead Barboursville to a 34-28 victory over Lawrence County on Saturday in the C-team game of the Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

