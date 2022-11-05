Lawrence County's Jace Napier (7) drives the ball upfield as Ceredo-Kenova takes on Lawrence County during the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Barboursville's Andy Derose (14) makes a push upfielf as Wayne takes on Barboursville during the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Wayne's Harry Sowards IV (45) drives the ball into the end zone in overtime to score as Wayne takes on Barboursville during the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Ceredo-Kenova's Daniel Spoor (1) reaches out to receive an incoming pass while facing off with Lawrence County during the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Lawrence County's Michael Artrip (21) pushes upfield through an opening as Ceredo-Kenova takes on Lawrence County during the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Ceredo-Kenova’s Cameron Booth (51), left, attempts to break up a drive from Lawrence County’s Michael Artrip (21) as Ceredo-Kenova takes on Lawrence County during the 2022 Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Maybe Cabell Midland High School football coach Luke Salmons will try to sneak Brooks Parker into his lineup for the first round of the playoffs this week.
Parker, 7, ran for touchdowns of 71, 60 and 42 yards, teamed up with Corbin Johnson on a 71-yard TD pass and threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Grayson Pauken to lead Barboursville to a 34-28 victory over Lawrence County on Saturday in the C-team game of the Tri-State Youth Football League Turf Bowl at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“I ran extra hard and played hard,” Parker said. “The offensive line was good. They always do good. It was a team effort.”
Parker and Johnson connected on a 71-yard touchdown pass at 1:30 of the first quarter, then Parker threw a 3-yard scoring strike to Pauken with 8 seconds left until halftime as Barboursville took a 12-0 lead. Lucas Block, though, ran 65 yards for a touchdown and added a 2-point conversion run on the final play of the half to pull Lawrence County within 12-8.
Parker struck again at 5:20 of the third quarter, running 71 yards for a score to make it 18-8, but the Bulldogs refused to fold. Tucker Dixon scored on a 1-yard plunge and Block ran for the conversion to make it 18-16. Back came Parker with a 60-yard touchdown scamper, followed by Johnson’s 2-point run with 58 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Knights up 26-16.
Lawrence County rallied again as Block’s 4-yard TD run pulled the Bulldogs within 26-22 with 6:18 remaining, only to see Parker sprint 42 yards for a touchdown and then a conversion to boost the Knights’ lead to 34-22. Just 1:39 later, Block scored from the 16 to set the score.
Parker ran for more than 200 yards and Block topped 150 and scored three touchdowns as the Turf Bowl celebrated its 50th anniversary.
BARBOURSVILLE 6 6 14 8 — 34
LAWRENCE COUNTY 0 8 8 12 — 28
B — Parker 71 pass from Johnson (run failed)
B — Pauken 3 pass from Parker (run failed)
LC — Block 65 run (Block run)
B — Parker 71 run (run failed)
LC — Dixon 1 run (Block run)
B — Parker 60 run (Johnson run)
LC — Block 4 run (run failed)
B — Parker 42 run (Parker run)
LC — Block 16 run (run failed)
D team
BARBOURSVILLE 8, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Luke Kinker scored on a 41-yard run at 6:11 of the third quarter to lift the Knights to a victory over the Bulldogs. Zayden Saunders ran for the 2-point conversion.
Theodore Kluemper made a touchdown-saving tackle on the final play of the game to preserve the victory.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 0 0 0 0 — 0
BARBOURSVILLE 0 0 8 0 0 — 8
B — Kinker 41 run (Saunders run)
B team
WAYNE 12, BARBOURSVILLE 6: Colt Sowards scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth overtime to give the Pioneers a victory over the Pirates.
Barboursville drove to the Wayne 4-yard line with 26 seconds left in the first half, but the Pioneers defense stopped the Knights on downs to return to the locker room tied 0-0. The Knights broke through for a 6-0 lead when Myle Merritt scored on a 1-yard run with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
Barboursville’s lead lasted all of 16 seconds before Wayne’s Elijah Stephens scored on a 45-yard run to tie it.
BARBOURSVILLE 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 — 6
WAYNE 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 6 — 12
B — Merritt 1 run (run failed)
W — E. Stephens 45 run (run failed)
W — Sowards 20 run (no attempt made)
A team
CEREDO-KENOVA 20, LAWRENCE COUNTY 8: Brody Watts stripped the ball from a Bulldogs runner and ran 38 yards with it for the winning touchdown with 4:02 left in the game.
The Bulldogs took advantage of two late-hit penalties on C-K to score a touchdown late in the third quarter. Michael Artrip scored from the 2 and Carson Evans ran for the conversion with 1:23 left in the third period. C-K aided Lawrence County with two tackles out of bounds that gave the Bulldogs a first down inside the 5.
The Wonders pulled within 8-6 on a 29-yard touchdown run around left end by Cam Booth, who added a 51-yard TD jaunt with 20 seconds left to set the score.
CEREDO-KENOVA 0 0 0 20 — 20
LAWRENCE COUNTY 0 0 8 0 — 8
LC — Artrip 2 run (Evans run)
CK — Booth 29 run (pass failed)
CK — Watts 38 fumble return (Watts run)
CK — Booth 51 run (run failed)
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
