RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Terry Caldwell of Barboursville shot a net 74 to claim the Net victory in the first West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event of 2020 on Monday.

The tournament was played at the Greenhills Country Club as 48 players took to the par-72 layout on a cold and blustery day.

Leading the charge in the Senior Division (50-59) was Jeff Harper of Coolville, Ohio. Harper’s 5-over, 77 was good enough to win the gross division as well as capturing the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day. Ken Pinkston of Charleston took home the Gross crown in the Silver Division (60-69) after shooting 11-over, 83.

In the Net Division it was Greg Zimmerman of Phillipi, West Virginia, shot a net 79 to earned the victory. Butch Freeman of Daniels, West Virginia, was low man in the Gold Division (70+), firing a 10-over, 82.

James Macknight of West Columbia, West Virginia, earned the Net victory with his net 79.

