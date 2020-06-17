DAVIS, W.Va. — Cameron Jarvis, of Barboursville, overcame cool, windy conditions to win the Callaway Junior golf tour event Wednesday at Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center, near Davis, West Virginia.
The tournament attracted 59 juniors to the par-72 layout.
Jarvis won the boys 15-16 division. Evan Matlick, of Keyser, West Virginia, took the boys 17-18 title, and Vienna, West Virginia, native Emerson Simons won the girls 10-14 grouping.
The Callaway Junior Tour will be back in action this coming Monday at Bridgeport Country Club.
TRI-STATE JUNIORS: Bryant Stephens, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, won medalist honors at the second Tri-State Junior Golf Association tournament of the 2020 season.
Stephens shot 37 for nine holes Monday to edge Brock Brown by one stroke in the boys 10-12 division at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club course in McDermott, Ohio.
Dylan White, of Russell, Kentucky, shot 46 to win the boys 7-9 division. Sean Lucas shot 67 to finish second.
Emi Ledford, of Grayson, Kentucky, won the girls 10-12 division with a 40. Olivia Frye was second with a 54.
In 18-hole play, Price Harrris, of Grayson, shot 85 to win the boys 13-15 division by three stokes over Brody Kilburn.
Morgan Kennedy, of Ashland, won the girls 13-18 division with a 90, winning a tiebreaker against Lauren Bolty and Taylor Ralston.