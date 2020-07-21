VIENNA, W.Va. — Cameron Jarvis, a Cabell Midland High School student from Barboursville, won his division in the Callaway Junior Tour golf tournament at the Parkersburg Country Club on Monday.
Jarvis took the Boys 15-16 Division title, shooting a 1-over-par, 74, on the 6,927-yard course. He edged Anderson Goldman of Charleston by one stroke.
Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot, West Virginia, won the Boys 13-14 championship with the day’s best round, an even-par 73, to top Jack Michael of Huntington by five strokes. Andrew Pennybacker of Wheeling won the Boys 12-under group with a 75, one stroke ahead of Carson Higgin botham of Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Mace Bush of Parkersburg and Davis Haynes of Ripley, West Virginia, shot 76 to tie for the Boys 17-18 championship. Brielle Milhoan of Vienna shot 87 to edge by two strokes Emerson Simons of Spencer, West Virginia, in the Girls 10-14 Division.
The Girls 15-18 crown went to Keri-Anne Cook of Oceana, West Virginia. Cook shot 79 to beat Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, West Virginia, by one stroke.
Boyd beats age by 10 in golf at Riviera
LESAGE — Jim Boyd, 88, of South Point, Ohio, shot 78 Tuesday in a round of golf at the Riviera Country Club.
Boyd’s round was witnessed by Mickey Johnson, Charlie Rowe and George White.