IRONTON -- Chris Barnes found his next coaching challenge three minutes north on S. 7th Street.
Barnes, who coached Ironton St. Joe's boys basketball team the last three seasons, is the new boys head coach at Ironton High. Barnes replaces P.J. Fitch, who led the Fighting Tigers the last two years.
"I didn't really see this one coming," Barnes said of the Ironton job. "I was happy at St. Joe and we have good kids there. It kind of happened out of the blue. God always has a plan."
Barnes has been head coach locally at South Point, Ironton St. Joe and Ohio University-Southern, as well as at Central Crossing High School in Grove City, Ohio. He has experienced success, having won an Ohio Valley Conference championship with the Pointers eight years ago and made deep playoff runs with the Flyers.
After coaching South Point to a league title, Barnes took a break from coaching to watch his son, Brandon, play college basketball, before coming back to coach at Ironton St. Joe. He inherits a veteran squad of Fighting Tigers, but will have to find replacements for graduated All-OVC standouts Trevor Hacker and Erickson Barnes. Second-team all-conference pick Landen Wilson returns and an influx from Ironton's OVC middle school championship team figures to provide talent.
"I'm excited," Barnes said. "We have a good bunch of young kids. P.J. is a good coach and a good man. We'll try to build on that."
Barnes said he looks forward to taking his team against a rugged non-conference schedule that includes games with Ashland, Boyd County, Spring Valley, Wheelersburg and Zane Trace among others in preparation for OVC play. He said the goal is to win the conference and that means dethroning six-time defending champion Fairland.
"Fairland lost a lot, but they have some good players back," Barnes said. "They'll be good. Everybody in the league is good. We played some of those teams at St. Joe and everyone on the OVC is good. We want to win now. The goal isn't second place. To do that, the guys have to put in the work and the time to be successful."