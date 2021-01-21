PEDRO, Ohio -- Short-handed Ironton defeated Rock Hill 48-33 Wednesday in a battle of high school boys basketball teams playing their first game after being quarantined for two weeks.
Erickson Barnes made four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Fighting Tigers (3-2 overall, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference), who were missing injured starters Tayden Carpenter and Trent Hacker, as well as sixth man Terrance West.
Owen Hankins scored 26 points to lead the Redmen (0-7, 0-5), who were hurt by 26 turnovers.
Both teams return to action at home on Friday, Ironton vs. Gallia Academy, Rock Hill vs. South Point.
IRONTON 10 15 8 15 -- 48: Wilson 4, Masters 6, Hopper 6, Porter 6, Barnes 14, York 8, Martin 0, White 0, Pringle 2, Vance 2.
ROCK HILL 7 8 6 12 -- 33: Doddridge 2, Hankins 11, Murphy 4, Adams 0, Long 4, Day 1, Malone 7, Schwab 4, Smith 0.
BOYD COUNTY 76, LAWRENCE COUNTY 67: Rhyece Deboard scored 22 points and Austin Gibbs 16 as the Lions (5-2) beat the Bulldogs (3-2) in Louisa, Kentucky.
Cody Maynard paced Lawrence County with 29 points. Trenton Adkins scored 14.
BOYD COUNTY 12 16 23 25 -- 76: Ellis 6, Webb 11, McNeil 3, Gibbs 16, Deboard 22, Walter 2, Meade 9, Hicks 0, Cumpton 2, Newsome 5, Blevins 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 11 13 22 21 -- 67: Lefferty 9, K. Gillespie 4, Adkins 14, Maynard 29, B. Gillespie 9, Holt 2.
Girls
SOUTH WEBSTER 46, IRONTON ST. JOE 29: Bri Claxon scored 30 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to pace the Jeeps (9-5) by the Flyers (2-10) at the Family Life Center in Ironton.
Emma Whaley scored 15 points and Bella Whaley added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Ironton St. Joe.
SOUTH WEBSTER 16 6 15 9 -- 46: Maloney 2, Shupert 2, Hanes 0, Baker 0, Br. Claxon 30, Wright 0, Zimmerman 9, Taynard 0, Be. Claxon 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8 3 10 8 -- 29: E. Whaley 15, Blankenship 2, B. Whaley 12, Sheridan 0, Damron 0, Unger 0, Daniels 0, Weber 0, Philabaun 0.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 48, ASHLAND 41: Isabel Cassidy scored 14 points as the Titans (14-1) used a balanced attack to defeat the visiting Kittens.
Annie Dettwiller scored 11 points and Claire Dettwiller and Ava Hassel chipped in 10 points each for Portsmouth Notre Dame.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Several girls basketball games Thursday were postponed, including Symmes Valley at Portsmouth Clay, and Western-Pike at Green.